Coronavirus: Doctors in tears after mum with COVID-19 dies while in labour

A mum has died in the middle of labour after testing positive for coronavirus.

Senior hospital workers were reportedly in tears after the new mum passed away while in labour, having contracted the deadly COVID-19.

Her baby is reported to have survived and is not believed to have the flu-like bug.

The mum with coronavirus died during labour, but her baby survived (Credit: Pixabay)

A coroner investigating the death, which happened at Whittington Hospital in North London.

The death 'poleaxed' NHS staff

Speaking to The Sun, a source said the tragedy had "totally poleaxed staff" at the hospital.

They told the publication: "There is a huge sense of disbelief at the unfairness of this devastating death.

It happened at Whittington Hospital, North London (Credit: Google Maps)

"Senior hospital workers were in tears. The only consolation is that the baby survived the mum's death.

"This is highly irregular and an investigation is underway to try and establish what caused it."

Yet to rule out COVID-19 as cause of death

Speaking further, they said they are yet to rule out coronavirus as a cause of the mum's death.

Whittington Health NHS Trust confirmed it had referred the case to the coroner to establish the cause of death.

Senior hospital workers were in tears.

It follows reports a newborn baby has become the youngest victim of coronavirus after she arrived prematurely.

In Louisiana, a pregnant mum who tested positive for the flu-like virus went into labour.

Her daughter did not survive. While officials do not know if she had COVID-19, they are treating the death as coronavirus-related because of her mum's diagnosis.

Youngest victim

East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner Dr. William 'Beau' Clark said in a statement: "Unfortunately... she went into pre-term labor and ultimately delivered the baby prematurely. In doing so, the baby, because of the extreme prematurity, did not survive."

East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner Dr. William 'Beau' Clark (Credit: NOLA.com / YouTube)

The mum's symptoms included shortness of breath and doctors hooked her up to a ventilator at the hospital.

And according to Dr Clark, she would not have given birth to her daughter prematurely without these symptoms, which cause a lack of oxygen.

In the UK, the youngest victim of the pandemic to date is a five-year-old child.

