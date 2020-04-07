Coronavirus: Michael Gove self-isolating as family member has symptoms

Michael Gove has announced he is self-isolating as a member of his family has coronavirus symptoms.

The Cabinet Minister is staying at home as someone in his household has come down with symptoms of the deadly bug, an ITV reporter confirmed today (Tuesday, April 7).

Michael Gove is reportedly self-isolating as someone in his family has coronavirus symptoms (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Michael Gove, who is among the most senior members' of Boris Johnson's Govnernment, will continue to work from isolation, according to ITV.

Gove will continue to work

It follows reports the Prime Minister is in intensive care as he continues to battle COVID-19.

On Monday (April 6) evening, Downing Street confirmed doctors had moved him into an ICU as his symptoms had "worsened".

Another quick update from me on our campaign against #coronavirus.



You are saving lives by staying at home, so I urge you to stick with it this weekend, even if we do have some fine weather.#StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/4GHmJhxXQ0 — Boris Johnson #StayHomeSaveLives (@BorisJohnson) April 3, 2020

The spokesperson said: "Since Sunday evening, the Prime Minister has been under the care of doctors at St Thomas' Hospital, in London, after being admitted with persistent symptoms of coronavirus.

"Over the course of this afternoon, the condition of the Prime Minister has worsened. On the advice of his medical team, he has been moved to the Intensive Care Unit at the hospital.

Dominic Raab to deputise

"The PM has asked Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab [...] to deputise for him where necessary.

"The PM is receiving excellent care, and thanks all NHS staff for their hard work and dedication."

Boris went into hospital on Sunday (April 5) night. He continued to experience coronavirus symptoms some 10 days after his diagnosis.

The PM is receiving excellent care.

A spokesperson for Downing Street said at the time: "On the advice of his doctor, the Prime Minister has tonight been admitted to hospital for tests.

"This is a precautionary step, as the Prime Minister continues to have persistent symptoms of coronavirus ten days after testing positive for the virus.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is receiving "excellent care" in an ICU (Credit: SplashNews.com)

"The Prime Minister thanks NHS staff for all of their incredible hard work. [He] urges the public to continue to follow the government's advice to stay at home, protect the NHS and save lives."

The PM and Michael Gove are not the only senior officials to contract the deadly bug. Health Secretary Matt Hancock and Chief Medical Officer Christ Whitty also contracted COVID-19. Both have now recovered.

