Coronavirus: Masturbation boosts immunity, claim doctors

Doctors have claimed that masturbation during coronavirus self-isolation boosts your immunity.

Dr Jennifer Landa is a hormone therapy specialist who claims that a bit of self-love can help a person's immune system to flourish.

Previous studies claim to have found that orgasms can boost the number of white blood cells circulating around a body, which are vital for helping to fight off infection.

Doctors believe a bit of self-love can help boost immunity (Credit: Pixabay)

Dr Landa said: "Masturbation can produce the right kind of environment for a strengthened immune system to thrive."

A small study carried out by the Department of Medical Psychology at the University Clinic of Essen in Germany appears to support Dr Landa's findings.

Orgasming also causes the body to relax and can help people to sleep better, which also contributes to immunity.

Meanwhile, it has also been predicted that the world will see a baby boom once on the other side of the coronavirus pandemic.

It is believed the huge spells spent in isolation with partners will lead to a dramatic increase in babies been born in nine months' time.

A spokesman for the bookmakers OddsMonkey said Britain's odds at experiencing a record year for birthrates are now placed at 4/1.

Odds are on for a dramatic baby boom due to the coronavirus lockdown (Credit: Unsplash/ Sergui Valenas)

He said: "With the coronavirus pandemic hitting Britain, one of the consequences has been many people having to isolate themselves and that could very well see a major upturn in birth rates.

"Many now believe that we will be seeing baby booms on both sides of the Atlantic. Bookmakers believe that 2020 will be the biggest we have seen in terms of births this century."

If this does happen, it will be a dramatic turnaround for the UK.

It is believed couples going into lockdown could see a dramatic spike in pregnancies (Credit: Unsplash/ Kelly Sikkema)

Last year, the country saw birthrates hit an all time low, with a 50 per cent drop in the number of babies being born compared to 1947 - where the current highest record is set.

The OddsMonkey spokesman added: "Most places around the world are going into lockdown because of coronavirus and that means people will be together more than usual, and it seems that could lead to one thing - more babies."

Whether you go it alone or with a partner, just remember: it's good for your health!

