Coronavirus: 41-year-old man becomes youngest in Britain to die from COVID-19 as death toll hits 233

A man aged just 41 has become the youngest person in Britain to die from coronavirus as the death toll rose to 233.

On Saturday (March 21) evening, officials reported 56 new deaths across the UK in 24-hours, which is the biggest rise in a single day to date.

NHS England confirmed the casualties, which included a 41-year-old man with underlying health conditions.

A man aged 41 has become the youngest in Britain to die from COVID-19 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Two others were in Wales, bumping the country's death toll up to 55.

Health officials confirmed that one 75-year-old person treated for coronavirus at Singleton Hospital passed away, as did a 98-year-old at Ysbyty Glan Clwyd.

Elsewhere, Brits have been warned to stop panic-buying and told to calm down as there is enough food to go around in the coronavirus crisis.

Officials are insisting there is enough food to go around in the coronavirus pandemic (Credit: SplashNews.com)

George Eustice, Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Secretary, issued the warning in a public briefing about the coronavirus outbreak yesterday.

The MP said that people should "be responsible" and that everyone needed to "play their part" to keep the spread of the virus to a minimum.

Shoppers all over the country have ransacked supermarkets to stock up on essentials such as toilet roll, bread and pasta.

Your actions will save somebody's life.

But this has left shelves empty for those who did not get in first. There are concerns older people and key workers such as nurses will be left without supplies.

George Eustice reminded people that they should think of NHS workers before filling up the boot of their cars.

"Your actions will save somebody's life," he said.

George Eustace has urged people to shop responsibly and think of others (Credit: SplashNews.com)

He said: "We recognise that this is a challenging time and there are many things the Government is asking the nation to do differently as we work together to fight this pandemic.

"Be responsible when you shop and think of others.

"Buying more than you need means others may be left without."

It follows the closure of all pubs, restaurants, cafes, cinemas and theatres across the UK. A number of shops are still open, with some stores considered non-essential facing a backlash for welcoming customers despite the outbreak.

