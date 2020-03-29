Coronavirus lockdown must last until June, warns senior adviser

The UK's coronavirus lockdown must last until June, a leading Government adviser has warned.

Neil Ferguson, who is top epidemiology adviser, believes it will take until at least the summer to beat the bug.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson last week put strict rules in place in an effort to limit the number of deaths from Covid-19.

Boris announced the UK was locking down last Monday

He said the lockdown measures will be reviewed after a three week trial.

But Mr Ferguson is certain they will need to stay in place for a minimum of 12 weeks.

He told The Times: "We're going to have to keep these measures in place, in my view, for a significant period of time - probably until the end of May, maybe even early June. May is optimistic."

Britain on lockdown until June

From last Monday, Brits were told they must only leave the house if completely necessary.

All non-essential shops have been forced to shut and people have been told to "stay home and save lives".

New powers handed to the police will see people being slapped £60 fines if they flout the lockdown rules.

Social distancing measures have been put in place around the UK

Boris said: "You should not be meeting friends. If your friends ask you to meet, you should say 'No'.

"You should not be meeting family members who do not live in your home.

"If you don't follow the rules, the police will have the power to enforce them by breaking up public gatherings and issuing fines."

Boris tests positive

In an extraordinary twist, Boris has himself since tested positive for coronavirus.

The Prime Minister confirmed the news in a video message uploaded to Twitter on Friday (March 27, 2020).

He said he would be self-isolating and described his symptoms as "mild".

But Boris assured Brits he will still be running the country and leading the fight against coronavirus.

Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus.



I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus.



Boris said: "Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus.

"I am now self-isolating. I will continue to lead the government's response via video-conference as we fight this virus.

"Together we will beat this."

Coronavirus has claimed the lives of more than 30,000 people worldwide.

In the UK, 17,089 people have tested positive and 1,019 have died as a result of the deadly bug.

