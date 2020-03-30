Man charged with murder as wife is killed during coronavirus lockdown

A man who was self-isolating with his wife in the coronavirus lockdown has been accused of killing his partner.

Anthony Williams, 69, of Brynglas in Cwmbran, South Wales, allegedly killed his wife, 67-year-old grandmother Ruth while the pair were holed up together.

Ruth was reportedly rushed to hospital after an incident at their semi-detatched home, but was later pronounced dead.

The home of Anthony Williams, who is accused of killing his wife in the coronavirus lockdown (Credit: Wales News Service)

Anthony is set to appear at Cardiff Magistrates Court today (Monday, March 30) charged with his wife's murder.

The UK's first self-isolation murder?

A Gwent Police spokesperson said: "Gwent Police received a call to an address in Brynglas, Cwmbran at around 6.50am on Saturday, March 28.

"67-year-old Ruth Williams was found unconscious and unresponsive at the premises. She was taken to the Royal Gwent Hospital in Newport where she sadly died. A 69-year-old man was arrested, he's since been charged with murder.'

Ruth was rushed to hospital and later pronounced dead (Credit: Wales News Service)

As reported by the Daily Mail, one of the couple's neighbours said: "This is such a shock. They had lived here for a long time. I hadn't seen them for a while but everybody around here seems to be in isolation."

Speaking further, they said cops had been at the property all weekend carrying out searches. They called the incident a "real tragedy".

Neighbours called the situation 'awful' and a 'tragedy'

Another neighbour, who said Ruth had "a couple of kids and grandchildren", said the situation was "awful".

They added: "They always seemed like very nice people but we think he had been ill recently. The family can't even grieve properly together."

They always seemed like very nice people.

It follows reports the government has placed the whole of the UK on "emergency footing" in the coronavirus pandemic.

During a press conference at Downing Street yesterday (March 29), Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick called the move "unprecedented".

Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick said all parts of the UK are now on "emergency footing" (Credit: Downing Street / YouTube)

The government, he explained, was creating "strategic co-ordination centres" around the UK.

He said: "We are bringing together senior members of the emergency services... to lead communities through this challenging period."

Speaking further, Mr Jenrick said some of the "finest military planners" in the world would advise each group.

