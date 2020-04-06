Top 10 things we can't wait to do when lockdown ends

We're into our third week of coronavirus lockdown in the UK and all missing those simple pleasures we took for granted before the pandemic struck.
Thinking of what we'll do when we're finally on the other side is one way to pass the time in lockdown.
Top 10 things we can't wait to do after lockdown ends
1. See our family and friends
We know there's House Party, Skype and the good old traditional telephone but nothing beats a catch-up with your family and friends in person, does it?
Pictures of people holding their newborn baby up to the window to meet grandparents and waving at loved ones from across the street are breaking our hearts.
Hopefully lockdown makes people really realise that having a purpose alongside spending time with family and friends is what makes you truly happy. All that other fake material BS only fills a temporary void and means nothing in the scheme of things
— Joe McNicholas (@JoeMcNicholas1) April 4, 2020
I guess I’ve always known the importantance of having a family and good friends to count on during hard times but the whole lockdown thing has really taught me a lot and I can’t thank God enough for giving me a beautiful family and friends ❤️❤️❤️❤️
— Judymabathoana (@judymabathoana) April 2, 2020
Locked down but not forgotten! Happy Mother’s Day Mum....love her! ❤️
2. Hug
Those of us who live with family, friends or a partner can still enjoy a hug when we're feeling down but spare a thought for all of the single isolators craving physical contact.
Not hugging our nearest and dearest when we see them is the strangest thing ever - and we can't wait to give every one of them a big squeeze.
plsssss give me the tightest hug after lockdown
— DJ Loonyo (@imdjloonyo) April 4, 2020
After this lockdown we deserve a tight and long hug from our fav person.
— Dandreb (@dandrebs_) April 3, 2020
I envy anyone whos on lockdown with their boyfriends cause I just want a hug off mine but I cant see him
— Georgia Darcy (@GeorgiaDarcy2) March 30, 2020
3. Go to the pub
Never have we craved a large Pinot down the local so much before. And a virtual pub quiz just really isn't the same.
Me running to the pub once lockdown is over pic.twitter.com/vurZBIKx0L
— ⚡️ (@DaniEmilyx) March 30, 2020
First one down the pub...after lockdown pic.twitter.com/1EaWdnOJ9Q
— Marianne (@MarianneSansum) March 30, 2020
4. Eat in a restaurant
We've embraced baking and trying out new recipes depending on what we can find in the supermarket but we can't wait to eat in a nice restaurant and let someone else do the hard work.
And, to be really honest, we can't wait to go to McDonald's.
Making a list of restaurants I will eat at once lockdown is over pic.twitter.com/Yr39RGOr40
— ✊ (@iammuhammad) April 4, 2020
Me at every single restaurant after this lockdown https://t.co/bKDLwf3RdA
— ع (@fallasteen) April 6, 2020
✌ where’s they first place you gonna eat when this is all over ✌
5. Go on holiday
Millions have seen their hard-earned holidays, mini-breaks, hen dos and stag dos cancelled, and even if you didn't have anything booked before we bet you're itching to book a break to look forward to now.
But, where first?View this post on Instagram
So where’s everyone going on holiday as soon as this is all over??! ✈️ We we’re meant to be in Thailand and the Maldives (all sorted by my gorgeous girl @foxtravels_ ) during this time so I reckon I’ll be whacking them straight in the bucket list!! ♀️ These last couple weeks have made me realise a lot of things- mainly that I completely take my freedom for granted and I’m ashamed about that. Going forward, when all of this is over, I will endeavour to be so grateful for my adventures and never take my exploring for granted again I started looking through all my old holiday pics and there was some absolute corkers! I know we’re all stuck indoors at the moment but I’m trying to stay positive, think about the future and all the lovely exotic and exciting places I want to go!! In the meantime I’ve started another Instagram account chock full of travel inspo and some of my fave trips from over the years: @vickysvacays ✈️ So if you’re dreaming of sunshine and you want some holiday inspo why not give the account a follow! @vickysvacays
The worst part of all this is not being able to book a holiday or anything I’d gladly live a happy life on lockdown for a few months if I knew I’d somewhere I was looking forward to going to
— Keith Sargent (@keithsargent24) April 4, 2020
I say as soon as lockdown is over me and all my pals go on one big holiday somewhere. Who’s with me? (Please someone reply so it looks like I have friends xoxoxoxo)
— Laura White (@laurawhiteyxo) March 30, 2020
6. Have a haircut
Split ends, roots, greys - and have you seen the amount of terrifying buzz cuts men have succumbed to since the weekend?
We'll never take our hairdresser for granted again.
When your hairdresser is on lockdown. pic.twitter.com/vLHohMrdJY
— Dr Paul ️ (@DrP4UL) April 5, 2020
Literally so glad I’m a hairdresser/barber and my boyfriend dosent need to get this “lockdown baldy” everyone is getting
— CharleneMcLean ✨ (@Xcharlenemclean) March 29, 2020
I was planning on cutting my hair right around the time the lockdown started and now it's starting to get uncomfortably long I can't wait until the day I get to go to the hairdresser again
— Rotom-Washed Up (@YureeVGC) April 4, 2020
7. Get our nails done
Anyone who had their Shellac done two weeks before lockdown knows the struggle is real. Trying to remove grown put, peeling gels is a traumatic process in itself but then you see the stubby, ruined nails you're left with. Get us to the beautician quick!
I appreciate bigger things are happening in the world but I’ve just had to pick the Shellac off my nails and now I look like I have ten thumbs #LockDown
— LC (@ColledgeLaura) April 2, 2020
You wait till we are out of lockdown! My nail tech will be giving me the best nails ever. Fresh set. Shellac. Long. Coffin. Lavender.✨
— Lucie✨ (@Luciennexoxo) March 31, 2020
8. Get dressed up
At first we embraced putting fresh PJs on after a our morning shower and lounging about in our comfies but now we long to get dressed up to go somewhere other than our back garden.View this post on Instagram
Remembering the last time we were out out! #dorchester #wedding #mylub
when lockdown ends I’m getting dressed up, putting on high heels and fake lashes just to go out for supper I don’t care
— Siobhan (@SioJayy) April 4, 2020
When lockdown is over I want to host a dinner with the gents we all get dressed up and fine dine and drink whiskey & Hennessy and just enjoy.
— Baby Boy (@mokhobz12) April 5, 2020
9. Go shopping properly
We know we can go to the supermarket for essentials but it's a scary event rather than an enjoyable trip to the shops. We want to wander aimlessly down the high street buying new clothes, candles and any other non-essential things that catch our eye.
I’m so over this lockdown I wanna go shopping
— L$ (@_nettedgaf) April 2, 2020
First thing I'm doing when the lockdown ends is going record shopping! Here's some of my faves that have been keeping me (kind of) sane... send me some suggestions. #LoveRecordStores pic.twitter.com/TZRz2w1l3X
— Joy Crookes (@joycrookes) April 3, 2020
10. Go back to work
There was a time when an 'extended holiday' from work or being able to work from home sounded like a dream. But, in reality, we miss having a purpose and we miss our work colleagues.
being on maternity leave was bad enough but now adding lockdown to that is even worse. was looking forward to going back to work this month😂
— nadia ednie (@nadzednie) March 26, 2020
One day into this lockdown and in already looking forward to going back to work just to have something to do. Roll on Friday pic.twitter.com/R8K187c1Ks
— Sean (@AccordinToSean) March 24, 2020