Coronavirus: Loan and credit card payments to be frozen for three months

The financial regulator has announced plans to freeze credit card and loan payments for Brits affected by coronavirus.

The measures will be in place for up to three months.

They could come into force as soon as next Thursday (April 9).

The FCA has announced plans to freeze credit card and loan payments (Credit: Pexels)

The Financial Conduct Authority said it was fast-tracking the process. It usually involves a lengthy consultation period.

Read more: Police can use "reasonable force" on kids who break lockdown

It said this was due to "the national emergency and the significant impact on consumers’ finances right now".

New relief measures

The measures are aimed at consumers and renters not benefiting from the government's relief.

They have targeted homeowners – who have been offered mortgage holidays – and business owners.

They will offer relief to those in financial hardship (Credit: Pixabay)

Banks have until 9am on Monday (April 6) to respond to the FCA's proposal, before it makes them official.

Read more: Six-week-old baby "world's youngest" COVID-19 victim

The measures include a temporary freeze on loan and credit card payments for consumers who are facing financial difficulties due to the outbreak.

Coronavirus has caused an unprecedented financial shock.

Banks will also have to waive interest charges on arranged overdrafts up to £500.

Those who dip into unarranged overdrafts will also benefit.

Banks and credit cards will also have to ensure credit ratings are not affected by the outbreak.

"Temporary financial support"

The FCA's Christopher Woolard said: "Coronavirus has caused an unprecedented financial shock with far-reaching consequences for consumers in every corner of the UK."

He added: "If confirmed, this package of measures will help provide affected consumers with the temporary financial support they need to help them weather the storm."

Measures will be in place for up to three months (Credit: Pixabay)

The measures are designed to provide a short-term stop-gap for people who have, until now, been financially stable.

Some banks, including Barclays, have already gone further than the new measures.

It will waive all interest on overdrafts for a set period in response to the pandemic.

Pay bills if you can

The FCA did issue one warning, though.

The new measures do not give people free rein to not pay bills if they are able to do so.

"Where consumers can still afford to make payments, they should as normal. This is likely to be in their best long-term interest," it said.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us what you think.