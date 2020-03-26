Coronavirus: Lee Mack in isolation after developing symptoms

Lee Mack is in self-isolation with his family after developing symptoms of the coronavirus.

A friend of Lee's has claimed to The Mirror that Lee caught the virus whilst at the Cheltenham race festival earlier this month.

"Lee has got coronavirus," he said. "It looks like he caught it from his driver when he went to the Cheltenham race festival."

Lee Mack is currently in isolation due to coronavirus symptoms (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Not Going out, not funny

A representative for Lee has now responded to the reports.

He confirmed that Lee is in isolation, but has not been tested for coronavirus.

Speaking to The Sun, Lee's rep said: "Lee has not been tested for this virus, but has been feeling unwell for ten days now and he and his family have been completely self-isolating.

"He said the worse symptom so far is the avalanche of jokes about him Not Going Out.

"He laughed on day one but now it's day ten it's becoming a struggle."

Lee stars in Not Going Out (Credit: BBC)

The jokes refer to Lee's role in sitcom Not Going Out, in which he plays a fictional version of himself.

Lee has not been tested for this virus, but has been feeling unwell for ten days.

Other famous sufferers

Lee is not the only recognisable face to be showing signs of the virus. Peter Andre and Katie Price's son Junior confirmed he is suffering from coronavirus symptoms

On Instagram stories, Junior said: "I'm videoing this to tell you I am showing symptoms of the coronavirus. It's not me saying I have it, it's just me saying I'm showing symptoms.

"Everyone please stay safe, these aren't easy times, God bless you all, we'll get through this."

Junior Andre is also showing signs (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Former Emmerdale actress Linda Lusardi is also currently in hospital battling the disease.

Earlier this week it was reported Linda was "at death's door".

However, today her husband Sam Kane has told she is "moving forward" and a "little brighter".

Clarence House has responded to criticism of the Prince being tested, insisting he hit the criteria necessary.

