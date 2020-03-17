How to get tested for Coronavirus as private company unveils first home testing kit

Many Brits with Covid-19 symptoms are desperate to know how to get tested for Coronavirus.

Although more than 1,5000 cases have been confirmed in the UK, health officials believe the actual number lies between 35,000 and 50,000 as many people with Coronavirus have not been diagnosed.

Widespread Coronavirus testing in the UK has been stopped

How do I get tested for Coronavirus?

People will only get tested for Coronavirus if they have been admitted into hospital with respiratory problems.

Those with suspected Coronavirus who are only experiencing mild symptoms will no longer be tested by the NHS.

Health officials have advised the public to stay away from GP surgeries, pharmacies and hospitals if they have mild symptoms and to instead self-isolate.

The NHS has also asked people to not call 111 if their symptoms are mild.

"You do not need to contact 111 to tell them you're staying at home," NHS officials stated. "Testing for Coronavirus is not needed if you're staying at home."

The Government announced on March 12 that it had axed widespread testing following Boris Johnson's emergency Cobra meeting.

Prior to this, those with suspected Coronavirus were referred for testing at assessment pods by NHS 111.

The NHS was also sending nurses to test people at home in the hope of containing the deadly virus.

However, both of these options are no longer available.

Coronavirus home test kits are expected to soon hit the UK market

Can I buy a Coronavirus home testing kit?

Yes, people will soon be able to buy Coronavirus home testing kits from private companies.

SureScreen Diagnostic claims it has created kits with a 98 per cent accuracy rate but but recommends "any non-negative results are referred to a medical health practitioner through the NHS who have access to confirmatory testing through a laboratory."

The Test Cassette kit, which it claims is a registered IVD device, can diagnose the virus within just ten minutes.

According to SureScreen Diagnostic, the home devices work by identifying the body's reaction to Coronavirus three to seven days after infection.

The company says that customers will simply need to provide a finger-prick sample, similar to that of a home blood glucose test, in order to get a diagnosis.

Why has widespread Coronavirus testing stopped?

Prof Chris Whitty, the chief medical officer for England, has said that it is "no longer necessary for us to identify every case."

He said: "We will move from having testing mainly done in homes and outpatients and walk-in centres, to a situation where people who are remaining at home do not need testing."