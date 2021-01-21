Coronavirus deaths in hospitals have increased by 945, it has been announced today (January 21).

An eight-year-old child and a person aged 111 were among the victims.

The deaths take the total UK hospital death toll above 75,000.

In total in the UK, more than 93,000 people have now died from the virus.

The number of coronavirus deaths in hospital has risen by 945 (Credit: Pexels)

Eight-year-old child dies of COVID

While the youngster’s name has not even released, the NHS has revealed that the child did suffer from an underlying health condition.

They sadly passed away in a hospital in England.

An elderly patient aged 111 also died from coronavirus.

They too had an underlying health condition.

In fact, of the 789 new fatalities in England, only 28 patients – aged 25-97 – didn’t have underlying health conditions.

NHS data revealed an eight-year-old child was among the victims (Credit: Pexels)

What did the NHS say about the new coronavirus deaths data?

An NHS England spokesperson revealed the data relates to deaths between October 20 2020 and January 20 2021.

They said: “A further 789 people, who tested positive for the Coronavirus have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 64,111.

“Patients were aged between 8 and 111 years old. All except 28 (aged 25 to 97 years old) had known underlying health conditions,” they added.

In a clear sign that the third lockdown was indeed needed, the spokesperson also revealed that most of these deaths occurred pretty recently.

They added: “Date of death ranges from 20 October 2020 to 20 January 2021 with the majority being on or after 17 January. Their families have been informed.”

How has Downing Street responded?

The news comes as Home Secretary Priti Patel is set to chair a Downing Street press conference later today (January 21).

Rumours are rife that she’ll announce a toughening of the current lockdown restrictions in England.

Earlier this week, reports surfaced that suggested the country’s lockdown will not be lifted until at least Easter – which falls on April 2 this year.

