Coronavirus: Devastated family issues wake-up call to Britain after death of young woman with no underlying health conditions

A heartbroken family has issued a sharp wake-up call to Britons defying the coronavirus lockdown after the death of a young woman with no underlying health issues.

Chloe Middleton, 21, from High Wycombe in Buckinghamshire, passed away after contracting the deadly flu-like bug, which has killed hundreds of people in the UK.

Her devastated mum, Diane, posted about the loss of her daughter on Facebook as she issued a stark warning to those not taking the outbreak seriously.

On Tuesday (March 24), she wrote alongside a string of broken-heart emojis: "To all the people out there that thinks it's just a virus, please think again.

"Speaking from a personal experience, this so-called virus has taken the life of my 21-year-old daughter."

Chloe had no underlying health issues

And Chloe's aunt, Emily Mistry, told pals in a Facebook post: "My beautiful, kind-hearted 21-year-old niece Chloe has passed away from COVID-19. She had no underlying health issues.

"My loved ones are going through the most unimaginable pain, we are shattered beyond belief.

"The reality of this virus is only just unfolding before our very eyes. Please, please adhere to government guidelines. Do your bit. Protect yourselves and protect others!

Her family 'adored' her

"The virus isn't spreading, people are spreading the virus.

We are shattered beyond belief.

"Life as we know it has changed dramatically but unless we all act now to protect ourselves and others, the longer this turmoil and anguish will go on. Rest in peace, Chloe. Until we meet again..."

Chloe's sister, Amy, said on Facebook: "My kids couldn't have had a more loving crazy nutcase for an auntie and we wouldn't have had it any other way. She adored them and they certainly adored her back."

Chloe Middleton, 21, who died from COVID-19 despite having no underlying health issues (Credit: Facebook)

It follows reports over the weekend of a teenager becoming the UK's youngest victim of COVID-19.

An 18-year-old, who was said to have had underlying health conditions, succumbed to coronavirus at a hospital in Coventry.

