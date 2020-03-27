Coronavirus: Loving grandmother, 75, says goodbye to daughters over phone before succumbing to deadly bug

A grandmother who lay dying in hospital after contracting coronavirus had to say goodbye to her daughters over the phone.

Loving grandmother Jane Jay, 75, was only allowed one visitor after falling ill and going into hospital last week (Wednesday, March 18).

Grandmother Jane Jay said goodbye to her daughters on the phone before dying from coronavirus (Credit: East Anglia News Service)

Doctors warned Jane's son Alex, who went to visit his mum at West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds, they were '100 per cent' sure she would not survive the deadly COVID-19.

Jane said goodbye to her daughters over the phone

Jane, a former social worker of Ixworth, Suffolk, had three children and five grandchildren.

And as she lay dying in critical care, she requested to hear her daughters' voices on the phone.

Jane, 75, died at West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds (Credit: Google Maps)

Jane's son Alex, an IT consultant, wore protective clothing such as a mask, visor and rubber gloves when he visited his mum before she passed away on Tuesday (March 24).

He explained that doctors said just one relative could visit Jane, who had a lung condition.

The isolation ward was 'quiet' and 'calm'

Alex said: "My sisters and I had to pick which of us would be the only one allowed to sit with her which was very difficult."

Speaking further, he said it was all "very surreal" and the isolation ward was "very quiet and very calm".

I got a bit emotional because there was no hope.

He explained: "It took me an hour to compose myself before I was ready to go in and see her. I got a bit emotional because there was no hope. She was so strong and matter of fact even at the end, she even cracked a joke with me."

She passed away on Tuesday (Credit: East Anglia News Service)

He also revealed that his mum said on her death bed: "I hope to god I'm the only one this family loses."

Jane's granddaughter Molly Jay, 22, said: "We could not hug her goodbye. We couldn't tell her we loved her for the last time in person."

Alex went on to call for people to follow the government's advice on self-isolating and social distancing in the COVID-19 pandemic.

