Coronavirus: Government changes slogan AGAIN as 'Stay Alert' slammed as too vague

The government has quietly changed its coronavirus slogan yet again - as critics panned the "stay alert" message as too vague.

The first slogan was "Stay Home, Protect the NHS, Save Lives".

That changed when lockdown guidelines changed, allowing people out more often than before.

Despite Government advice that people can now travel for work or to meet others under certain circumstances, many stations remained empty this week (Credit: Splash News)

Read more: Expert cleaning tips for coronavirus protection from new Channel 4 show

Changing slogan

That message changed when the government this month advised people they should go to work if they can, and they are unable to work from home.

People are also allowed to meet someone from another household outside, as long as they stay 2m apart.

Additionally, they can go out more than once a day for exercise.

Keep our distance, wash our hands, think of others and play our part. All together.

Therefore the new message said "Stay Alert, Control the Virus, Save Lives".

But many criticised that slogan, as the exact meaning of "stay alert" was unclear.

The Telegraph is reporting that a new slogan is now in place instead.

Rather than telling people to stay alert, it emphasises the social distancing part of the new advice.

Carrie Symonds and Boris Johnson clapping for the NHS last week (Credit: Splash News)

Read more: Contagion vs reality - 7 things the movie disturbingly predicted about coronavirus and got right

Unclear

People have been returning to work (Credit: Splash News)

The previous slogan was confusing, as people didn't understand what was expected of them.

The new slogan states: "Keep our distance, wash our hands, think of others and play our part. All together."

The new and slightly more descriptive slogan was rolled out without a formal announcement.

Sources insisted it is part of the wider 'Stay Alert' message rather than a wholesale overhaul of the government's public information campaign.

Polling suggested people didn't like the 'Stay Alert' message.

Some 91% of those surveyed by YouGov said they thought the 'Stay Home' message was clear.

But just 30 per cent said they believed they knew what the 'Stay Alert' message actually meant.

What do you think of the new messaging? Is it clear what you are being asked to do? Go to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyfix and leave a comment to let us know.