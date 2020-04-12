The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
Sunday 12th April 2020
News

Coronavirus: Government announces new app to track infected people

It's already in development

By Entertainment Daily
Updated:
Tags: Coronavirus, Government, NHS

The government has today announced an NHS app is in development that could help with containing the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock revealed the news in today's daily coronavirus briefing.

Matt Hancock on today's coronavirus briefing. (Credit: BBC)

Read more: Boris Johnson discharged from hospital to continue recovery at Chequers

He said: "Today, I wanted to outline the next step, a new NHS app for contact tracing.

"If you become unwell with the symptoms of coronavirus you can securely tell this new NHS app.

"The app will then send an alert anonymously to other app users you've been in significant contact with over the last few days, even before you've had symptoms, so that they know and they can act accordingly."

He confirmed: "We are already testing this app."

The UK death toll continues to rise

The number of cases and deaths due to the virus has continued to rise, with the UK death toll now reaching 10,612 as of 5pm on Sunday (April 12).

Boris Johnson has left hospital

Today, Downing Street announced positive news regarding the Prime Minister's battle with coronavirus.

The PM tested positive for the virus and had symptoms for around 10 days. Eventually, his condition worsened. He had to go into intensive care, and after docs moved him to a standard ward, he left the hospital this morning.

A spokesperson for Downing Street confirmed the hospital had discharged Boris.

Not returning to work yet

They said: "The Prime Minister has been discharged from hospital to continue his recovery at Chequers.

"On the advice of his medical team, the prime minister will not be immediately returning to work.

"He wishes to thank everybody at St Thomas' for the brilliant care he has received. All of his thoughts are with those affected by this illness."

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab was tasked with deputising for the Prime Minister until he is better.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Coronavirus Government NHS

Trending Articles

 Prince Harry drops his royal surname in US paperwork
This Morning host Rochelle Humes expecting third child with husband Marvin Humes
Phillip Schofield 'heartbroken' after singing pensioner who delighted This Morning viewers dies of coronavirus
Furious Piers Morgan blasts 'uninformed' Health Secretary for 'not knowing NHS worker death toll'
BGT viewers slam 'rude' Alesha Dixon and accuse her of being 'bitter' over last night's Golden Buzzer
Viewers left 'vomiting' as comedian Joe Lycett reveals stained 'new' pants received in Boohoo delivery