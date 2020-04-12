Coronavirus: Government announces new app to track infected people

The government has today announced an NHS app is in development that could help with containing the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock revealed the news in today's daily coronavirus briefing.

Matt Hancock on today's coronavirus briefing. (Credit: BBC)

Read more: Boris Johnson discharged from hospital to continue recovery at Chequers

He said: "Today, I wanted to outline the next step, a new NHS app for contact tracing.

"If you become unwell with the symptoms of coronavirus you can securely tell this new NHS app.

"The app will then send an alert anonymously to other app users you've been in significant contact with over the last few days, even before you've had symptoms, so that they know and they can act accordingly."

He confirmed: "We are already testing this app."

The UK death toll continues to rise

The number of cases and deaths due to the virus has continued to rise, with the UK death toll now reaching 10,612 as of 5pm on Sunday (April 12).

As of 9am 12 April, 352,974 tests have concluded, with 18,000 tests on 11 April. 282,374 people have been tested of which 84,279 tested positive. As of 5pm on 11 April, of those hospitalised in the UK who tested positive for coronavirus, 10,612 have sadly died pic.twitter.com/xzxBZDmXnk — Department of Health and Social Care (@DHSCgovuk) April 12, 2020

Boris Johnson has left hospital

Today, Downing Street announced positive news regarding the Prime Minister's battle with coronavirus.

The PM tested positive for the virus and had symptoms for around 10 days. Eventually, his condition worsened. He had to go into intensive care, and after docs moved him to a standard ward, he left the hospital this morning.

A spokesperson for Downing Street confirmed the hospital had discharged Boris.

Thank you for doing your bit in the fight against #coronavirus. Stay home, protect the NHS and save lives. #StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/5p2dsucMbK — Boris Johnson #StayHomeSaveLives (@BorisJohnson) April 5, 2020

Not returning to work yet

They said: "The Prime Minister has been discharged from hospital to continue his recovery at Chequers.

"On the advice of his medical team, the prime minister will not be immediately returning to work.

"He wishes to thank everybody at St Thomas' for the brilliant care he has received. All of his thoughts are with those affected by this illness."

It is hard to find the words to express my debt to the NHS for saving my life.



The efforts of millions of people across this country to stay home are worth it. Together we will overcome this challenge, as we have overcome so many challenges in the past. #StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/HK7Ch8BMB5 — Boris Johnson #StayHomeSaveLives (@BorisJohnson) April 12, 2020

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab was tasked with deputising for the Prime Minister until he is better.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.