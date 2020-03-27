Coronavirus: Gordon Ramsay hits back at 'pathetic' criticism for laying off staff

Gordon Ramsay is never one to mince his words - and now he has let rip at critics who slammed his decision to lay off staff amid the coronavirus crisis.

Gordon, 53, who is thought to be worth about £140 million, laid into those on Twitter who bashed him about mass redundancies.

Food critic Marina O'Loughlin had tweeted: "Yet again, a day when multi-millionaires won't put hands in pockets while the little guys are doing everything they can for their staff."

But Gordon wasn't having any of it.

"You've clearly never run a business," he hit back. "And yet across these very difficult times for all you hide behind your pathetic tweets. Get a grip will you!

"You complain about food for a living!" He continued. "Closed restaurants with your poisoned pen... Ever thought about giving back?

"Cheap shots again and again from a bitter egotistical critic yawn!"

Gordon announced via Instagram that he was closing his restaurants because of the pandemic.

"Be safe and take care of each other in these challenging times. Gx." he wrote, as he shared a note informing customers that all London restaurants were to close from March 21, with no date yet set for them to reopen.

He then thanked all his "amazing staff" for their passion and support.

Gordon Ramsay is not one to hold back... ever (Credit: Splash News)

Gordon had reportedly laid off about 500 staff, telling them they would only be paid up until April 17. In a meeting, he told them they would be able to appeal the decision if they wanted.

His Twitter spat came as a host of big business owners and celebrities have come into criticism for the way they have treated staff since the outbreak began, and especially since many businesses have been forced to close their doors.

Gordon Ramsay was criticised for laying off staff when he is a millionaire (Credit: Splash News)

Some have called for businesses which have made staff redundant or put them in danger by forcing them to work during the COVID-19 crisis to be boycotted by the public.

These businesses include Sports Direct, which was still open until Tuesday. Owner Mike Ashley later apologised for his attempt to keep the sports shop open during the pandemic.

What do you think? Was Gordon in the right, or should people be angry at him for the way he has treated staff? Go to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyfix and leave a comment to let us know.