Coronavirus: Gemma Collins in tears as COVID-19 forces her to close down her boutique

Gemma Collins has been spotted in floods of tears after being forced to close down her beloved boutique in Essex because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The former TOWIE star - who recently urged people to follow social distancing guidelines - broke down and began crying in the middle of the street as she got told the bad news over the phone.

Gemma Collins has been forced to close down her store (Credit: Splashnews.com)

The 39-year-old star looked distraught after realising that her only option left was to shut up shop.

Gemma is currently filming the second series of her reality show Diva Forever.

The cameras caught the devastating moment that she began to pull the shutters down on her popular store for the foreseeable future.

Gemma's not the only one to be forced to close up shop.

Many businesses and shops around the country are closing down as the coronavirus outbreak worsens, leaving many without jobs.

Reality star Gemma Collins was seen in floods of tears on Friday afternoon (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Gemma first started her business back in 2017, and it has been a wildly successful venture for her.

The move comes just days after she posed naked for animal rights group PETA.

Lounging in the bath in all her glory, a fully made-up Gemma urged people to think about the cramped conditions animals face in sea life centres.

PETA says that this isolation – and longing for freedom – leads to extreme stress, loneliness, and depression.

"When people say, 'Oh, my God, why has this whale killed one of our trainers?' it's because it's an animal that was taken from its mother in the wild, all to live their life in a bathtub," Gemma said.

Gemma is against animal abuse (Credit: Peta)

"This isn't acceptable. People are making money off of parading these animals."

The campaign goes on to point out that in nature, orcas can swim up to 140 miles and bottlenose dolphins up to 60 miles per day.

Gemma also previously starred in PETA's famous "I'd Rather Go Naked Than Wear Fur" adverts along with celebrities including Amanda Holden, Sharon Osbourne and Charlotte Crosby.

