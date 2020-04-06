Coronavirus: UK Foreign Office warns Brits not to travel 'indefinitely'

The UK Foreign Office is telling Brits to avoid travel "indefinitely" as the number of coronavirus cases worldwide continues to skyrocket.

As of Monday (April 6) morning, COVID-19 cases around the world numbered more than 1.2 million.

Now, the Foreign & Commonwealth Office (FCO) is urging people in the UK not to travel overseas. It follows an initial 30-day advisory that was in place until next Wednesday (April 15).

The UK Foreign Office has warned Brits not to travel 'indefinitely' in the coronavirus pandemic (Credit: Pixabay)

The FCO wrote on social media: "The Foreign Office indefinitely advises against all non-essential global travel."

Similar to previous advice?

But an Association for British Travel Agents (ABTA) spokesperson claimed not much has changed.

Though now covering an indefinite period, it was still "in essence" the same as the previous advice and "could be removed at any time", they said.

"Although the advice has now changed for an indefinite period, this is now in essence the same as any 'all but essential' travel advice and it could be removed at any time," they told iNews.

Brits stuck overseas

"As such there is no change to the advice for members and customers in this regard. Travel companies can still look at imminent departures and decide how far in advance they will begin to offer alternative arrangements/ refunds or equivalent options."

The pandemic has reportedly seen thousands of British people stranded overseas.

In total, 10 airlines - including Ryanair easyJet and British Airways - are signed up to operate chartered flights to get them home.

It is not yet known when normal travel will resume, or whether or not the ban will affect holidays booked for 2021.

An Association for British Travel Agents spokesperson said the advice is similar to previous guidelines (Credit: Pixabay)

It still only applies to non-essential travel. The FCO sheds some light on that on its website, where it explains: "Sometimes we say that only essential travel is advised. Whether travel is essential or not is your own decision.

"You may have urgent family or business commitments to attend to. Circumstances differ from person to person. Only you can make an informed decision based on the risks."

