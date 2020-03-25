Coronavirus: First American child dies of disease in 'devastating reminder' it can affect anyone

News that a child has reportedly died after contracting coronavirus has come as a stark warning the killer disease can affect all ages.

Announcing the news, authorities confirmed the death of a boy under the age of 18.

They released a statement and said: "[It's] a devastating reminder that COVID-19 infects people of all ages."

The news that a child has died of coronavirus comes as a stark warning it can affect all ages (Credit: Cover Images)

However, the exact age of the boy has not been released by authorities in LA, where he died.

Barbara Ferrer, head of the LA County Department of Public Health, announced the news of three new deaths in the county in a statement.

She said: "One individual was a youth under the age of 18, and two others were between 50-70 years old."

It's a devastating reminder that COVID-19 infects people of all ages.

American media states the death is the first fatality of someone under the age of 18 in the country.

"Underlying condition"

An official later commented and added it was possible the death was caused by something else.

The Sun reports he had "an underlying heart condition that contributed to his death".

A local resident commented on Facebook and said the killer disease was "discovered after he died".

They wrote: "I don't have his medical history. However, we know COVID-19 was discovered after he died. We know that most deaths in young people involve other health issues."

President Trump, meanwhile, has said he wants to virus under control by Easter (Credit: Cover Images)

The boy is thought to be the third child in the world to have died after contracting coronavirus.

Elsewhere, a 14-year-old boy in China and a child in Spain aged between 10 and 19 are also reported to have succumbed to the virus.

Infection rates soaring

Infection rates across the world are soaring and fatalities are growing at a rapid rate.

American's COVID-19 death toll now stands at 784.

Meanwhile, President Trump said he would like to beat the disease by Easter.

In the UK, Boris Johnson has announced strict lockdown measures to try and stop the spread of the disease.

Meanwhile, the coronavirus death toll here has now reached 422.

Fines of up to £1,000 can now be issued by police to anyone found flouting the lockdown regulations.

Brits have been urged to stay at home and are only allowed to leave the house for things such as shopping for essential items.

One hour of outdoor exercise each day is also allowed.

