Tuesday 24th March 2020
Coronavirus: Fines of up to £1,000 could be imposed for Brits who flout UK lockdown measures

Some say the fines aren't high enough……

By Nancy Brown
Brits who defy Boris Johnson's orders to stay at home amid new UK lockdown measures could face fines of up to £1,000.

The Prime Minister announced the new measures last night (March 23).

He said Brits would only be allowed to go out for four reasons.

"Shopping, one hour of exercise a day, any medical need or to provide care to elderly and travel to and from work where absolutely necessary," Boris stated.

Police will have the power to impose fines on those who flout the new regulations (Credit: Splash News)

He added: "These are the only reasons you should be leaving home."

And, if you do flout the rules, then you could be in for a hefty fine of up to £1,000.

In his address to the nation, Boris said if people do not follow the new rules, police officers "will have the powers to enforce them, including through fines and dispersing gatherings".

On-the-spot fines

Now the amount Brits will be fined has been revealed.

Police will be able to fine people £30 if they ignore the rules.

We need heftier fines and consequences for people to realise the actual seriousness of the situation.

These on-the-spot fines will be "ramped up" if there is widespread flouting.

If people repeatedly break the rules, it's been reported that fines of up to £1,000 could be imposed.

Brits who do not follow the rules could be issued with fines of up to £1,000 (Credit: Splash News)

However, many have said the fines aren't high enough and won't do enough to deter Brits from leaving their homes and stopping the spread of coronavirus.

One Twitter user said: "People don't care about paying £30 to be caught out of lockdown. We need heftier fines and consequences for people to realise the actual seriousness of the situation. It should become a legal requirement to be in lockdown."

"We need heftier fines"

"Lockdown ordered but people still told to go to work. £30 fines as a result of breaching it… a complete non-deterrent," said another.

Over in France, anyone leaving their home must fill out a form stating the reason why.

Fines for those flouting the rules now range from €135 to €3,700 (£3,400).

Repeat offenders – those who break the rules four or more times within 15 days – face a six-month prison term.

