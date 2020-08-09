Coronavirus measures have changed the way we do everything – whether we stay indoors or still go out into the world.

Issues such as face coverings and social distancing have demonstrated how considerately – or not – we treat each other in society.

But nobody likes to be picked up on details and regulations, especially as the entire process has been so confusing.

That irritation was evident on Ruth Langsford‘s Instagram feed this afternoon (August 9) as she shared a sweet snap.

The image showed Ruth and hubby Eamonn Holmes out for lunch in Weybridge, Surrey.

They posed with glasses of wine for the selfie, with both stars wearing white.

A handsome man asked me out for lunch!

“A handsome man asked me out for lunch! #sunday #lunch #date #love,” Ruth captioned the picture light-heartedly.

Fans were delighted by the gag and by seeing Ruth and Eamonn enjoying their Sunday.

“Aah bless you, but you already had plans with Eamonn, never mind next time,” one person commented, pointing out they got the joke.

“Did he not turn up and you took Eamonn instead?” remarked another in the same vein.

And a third person cooed: “Awww actually the BEST couple!!!! Have a lovely time.”

Coronavirus concerns?

But while her fans couldn’t say enough nice things about the famous duo, one barbed comment got up many noses.

“So many fails in this photo,” one commenter claimed.

They went on to suggest that condiment pots, tablecloths and unsealed cutlery were all a bad idea in coronavirus circumstances.

But fans were furious that Ruth and Eamonn might even be associated with criticism.

One person fired back: “Lucky you weren’t invited to join them then.”

“If you’ve got nothing good to say then be quiet,” fumed another.

A third unhappy commenter added: “Some people really make me want to use the rolling eye emoji. You are one of those people.”

Meanwhile, dozens of other fans were transfixed with something else Ruth had on the table in front of her.

With Britain in the midst of a heatwave, many asked where she had got the hand-held fan from and wanted one themselves.

Ruth even went to the effort of making another post just about the fan – which she explained was a gift from Gok Wan.

