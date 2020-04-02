Coronavirus: Doctors told to 'take older COVID-19 patients off ventilators to save younger and healthier people'

Elderly people with coronavirus could be taken off ventilators so they can be given to those with a higher chance of survival.

The British Medical Association is reported to have revealed guidance for hospitals on prioritising intensive care treatment.

The trade union's advice reportedly says it is "inevitably... indirectly discriminatory against both the elderly and those with long-term health conditions".

Doctors could take older coronavirus patients off ventilators if necessary to save younger or healthier people (Credit: Pixabay)

It goes on to explain that it could be necessary for doctors to deny treatment to some of the most unwell patients. These people, it explains, have the lowest chance of surviving.

The pandemic could overwhelm the NHS

It points out that an actual "age cut-off" policy is unlawful. But age and underlying health conditions are both "relevant factors" for medics to consider.

The coronavirus pandemic could overwhelm the NHS (Credit: Marcel Kusch/DPA/Cover Images)

It says, as reported by the Daily Mail: "Some of the most unwell patients may be denied access to treatment such as intensive care or artificial ventilation.

"This will inevitably be indirectly discriminatory against both the elderly and those with long-term health conditions relevant to their ability to benefit quickly, with the latter being denied access to life-saving treatment as a result of their pre-existing health problems.

A simple age cut-off policy is 'unlawful'

"A simple 'age cut-off' policy would be unlawful as it would constitute direct age discrimination."

It continued to say that a "healthy 75-year-old" cannot be lawfully denied access to treatment because of their age.

This will inevitably be indirectly discriminatory against the elderly.

But older patients with "severe respiratory failure" aside from their COVID-19 infection could have a "very high chance" of dying.

Michael Gove has said thousands of new ventilators are in production (Credit: SplashNews.com)

They would therefore have a "lower priority for admission to intensive care", the guidance read.

ED! contacted the British Medical Association for comment.

It comes amid reports the NHS will get its first batch of new ventilators next week.

Thousands of ventilators are in production to bolster the 8,000 already available in hospitals, Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove announced earlier this week.

