Coronavirus: NHS set for 'worst weekend in its history' as health service prepares for 'surge' of patients

The NHS looks set to face the worst two days in its 72-year history as it prepares for a "surge" of coronavirus patients over the Easter weekend.

An expert has warned that the NHS will be flooded with a "tsunami" of Brits suffering from the deadly COVID-19. That's despite reports the lockdown is having an effect on patient numbers.

Prof. Karol Sikora told Sky News that the impact of the bug is "plateauing off".

Prof. Karol Sikora said the NHS could face the worst weekend in its history over Easter (Credit: GenesisCare UK / YouTube)

But he warned that the NHS will nevertheless likely face its "worst weekend on record".

What did he say?

The former former government advisor and executive with the World Health Organisation said: "The good news is we are plateauing off and we heard from the medical director of NHS England that she agrees we are plateauing in terms of the number of infections.

"Unfortunately, we're heading for the worst weekend in the history of the NHS since 1948.

Warnings the health service could face a "tsunami" of coronavirus patients (Credit: Peter Kneffel/DPA/Cover Images)

"Never before have we seen so many people seriously ill come as a surge to the NHS. That's why we've got to have these social distancing arrangements, including over the weekend."

Speaking further, he said the government "must have options" for when the lockdown will end. That's because, he believes, "people will go mad if we carry on like this".

We're heading for the worst weekend in the history of the NHS since 1948.

There is no word yet on exactly when the coronavirus lockdown will end.

Earlier this week, it was reported that the government had delayed its review of the current social distancing measures.

Downing Street confirmed on Wednesday (April 8) that it was delaying its assessment of the lockdown.

No end in sight for the lockdown

The first such review was due to happen on Thursday next week (April 16).

But when asked about the review date on BBC Radio 4's Today show, health minister Edward Argar insisted: "When the scientific advice is such that we appear to have gone over the peak and it is safe to do so."

Health minister Edward Argar spoke about the government's decision to delay reassessing the lockdown (Credit: Sky News / YouTube)

Despite the lack of clarity, it's believed that UK schools could reopen within weeks of the Easter break. An anonymous senior minister quoted by The Times said: "If we can reopen schools after the Easter holidays, things could begin to get back to normal. It could kick-start the economy."

UK schools have been closed since March 20, although the children of key workers are still attending.

