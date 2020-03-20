Coronavirus: London's Northwick Park Hospital declares 'critical incident' as intensive care unit runs out of beds

A major hospital in London has reportedly had to declare a 'critical incident' due to running out of beds in its intensive care unit.

According to reports, a message sent out to staff said Northwick Park Hospital in Harrow had no capacity left in its ICU.

It revealed the the site had been forced to contact other hospitals nearby with a view to transferring patients requiring critical care.

Northwick Park Hospital has reportedly declared a 'critical incident' as its ICU is at full capacity due to coronavirus

According to healthcare publication HSJ, it read: "I am writing to let you know that we have this evening declared a 'critical incident' in relation to our critical care capacity at Northwick Park Hospital. This is due to an increasing number of patients with COVID-19."

Northwick Park, part of London North West University Healthcare Trust, has so far seen six deaths due to the flu-like bug.

One senior doctor from a different trust told the publication that the situation was "[bleeping] petrifying".

A senior doctor has called the situation at Northwick Park hospital "petrifying"

They said: "I was in denial about the seriousness of this virus a couple of weeks ago, but not anymore.

"I'm now on calls with commissioners about getting more people out of hospital and into the community, and they're saying 'yes that'll be done in the next week', and I'm on the verge of screaming at them. Things are going completely nuts."

I was in denial about the seriousness of this virus.

Elsewhere, Britain's supermarkets appear to be struggling to cope with the rise in demand for online grocery orders.

Brits are having to wait for up to three weeks for their shopping to be delivered due to supermarkets being swamped with online orders from those who are self-isolating or practising social distancing in the pandemic.

Brits have been asked to cut down on non-essential travel in the coronavirus outbreak

On social media, swathes of shoppers have complained about the lack of available delivery slots with supermarkets such as Tesco, Asda, Sainsbury's, Morrisons, Co-op and Waitrose.

On Twitter, one shopper complained: "There are no slots. My mum is elderly and really struggling, I'm really poorly at the moment, bedbound and can't focus enough to help. It's really stressful."

Other furious Twitter users expressed fears that Britain's elderly could be at risk of starvation if the supermarkets aren't able to create more delivery slots.

