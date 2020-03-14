Coronavirus crisis: UK death toll hits 21 as 10 more people die

Ten more patients with coronavirus have died, NHS England has confirmed.

The death toll has now hit 21 as members of the public urge the Prime Minister Boris Johnson to put the country on lockdown.

All of the patients were aged in their 70s and over and had underlying health conditions, chief medical officer for England Professor Chris Whitty​ said.

Ten more patients with coronavirus have died (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prof Whitty added: "I understand this increase in the number of deaths linked to Covid-19 will be a cause for concern for many. The public should know every measure we are taking is seeking to save lives and protect the most vulnerable.

"Every single one of us has a role to play in achieving this. If you have a new continuous cough or high temperature, please stay at home for seven days. I also encourage everyone to be washing their hands for 20 seconds regularly.

"I offer my sincere condolences to the families and friends who have received this difficult news. I ask that their privacy is respected at this time."

On Friday (March 13), the total number of confirmed cases in the UK rose to 798, jumping by more than 200 in a space of 24 hours, The Independent reported.

The virus has killed more than 5,000 people worldwide (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Today (March 14), it was confirmed a newborn baby at a London hospital became the youngest person to test positive for the virus.

It follows the Government's move from the 'contain' phase of its strategy against the bug to the 'delay' phase - which aims to slow down the spread of Covid-19 and reduce the number of people being infected to delay the peak.

Members of the public have urged the Prime Minister to put the country on lockdown to try and contain the virus.

Many more families are going to lose loved ones before their time.

On Thursday (March 12), the Prime Minister warned that "many more families" will lose loved ones to coronavirus.

He said in a speech to the nation: "Many more families are going to lose loved ones before their time. We are not closing schools at this time. This could do more harm than good at this time."

The PM warned that "many more families" will lose loved ones to coronavirus (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, Dr Shondipon Laha of the Intensive Care Society recently warned that the NHS may not treat severely-ill coronavirus patients if the health service becomes overwhelmed.

According to the Daily Mail, the NHS could end up following a "survival-based" system meaning frail patients may not get treated to free up space.

