Coronavirus crisis: Tube depot undergoes deep clean after London Underground driver tests positive

A train driver on the London Underground has reportedly tested positive for coronavirus.

The employee, who is said to work on the network's Jubilee line, has been off on sick leave this week.

According to the Mirror, the individual recently returned from a holiday in Vietnam.

The newspaper reported that a memo sent out to staff informed them the driver has been self-isolating and has tested positive for the deadly Covid-19.

The message said of the worker, who is based at the North Greenwich depot: "The operator is receiving support from health services and is continuing to follow Public Health England (PHE) advice to self-isolate.

"The train operator has recently returned from a trip abroad, where it is thought the illness may have been contracted."

A spokesperson for Transport for London said the driver did not work in a customer-facing area and was being supported by health services.

They said: "The safety of our staff and customers is our top priority and we are taking all necessary precautions."

The operator is receiving support from health services.

Speaking further, the spokesperson explained that all areas where the driver worked were being cleaned "in line with guidance from PHE".

With the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus rising and the death toll continuing to climb, the UK has now moved to the next phase in its strategy against the bug.

But one health expert has warned that the UK is on the same course with the outbreak as Italy, which is the worst hit country in the world after China.

TV's Dr Hilary Jones said he thinks the UK Government should have put a ban on large gatherings in place weeks ago - and claimed Britain could face a mass lockdown as a result of the escalating outbreak.

He explained on Good Morning Britain: "We were always running containment and delay concurrently in reality. We always knew numbers were going to increase, probably double, every three to four days. We are on the same trajectory as Italy. If you look at the Italian situation, overnight two hundred deaths nearly, so clearly this is very serious."

