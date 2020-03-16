Coronavirus crisis: Doctor warns people not to take ibuprofen if they have deadly bug

People are being warned not to take ibuprofen if they have coronavirus as it could make them feel even worse.

According to France's health minister, the anti-inflammatory - a popular medication available over-the-counter in the UK - could aggravate the symptoms of the deadly flu-like bug.

A French doctor warned ibuprofen could make the coronavirus symptoms worse (Credit: Richard Hancox/Cover Images)

Read more: Coronavirus crisis: Iceland store to open early just for elderly customers

That's despite advice on the NHS website informing Brits that taking ibuprofen could help alleviate some of the symptoms, which include fever and a persistent cough.

Ibuprofen is typically taken to relieve pain and reduce a fever, as well as to treat the aches and pains that come with a common cold or flu.

In case of fever, take paracetamol.

But on Twitter, French politician Olivier Véran, whom the Daily Mail reported is a qualified doctor and neurologist, said: "The taking of anti-inflammatories (ibuprofen, cortisone...) could be a factor in aggravating the infection.

"In case of fever, take paracetamol. If you are already taking anti-inflammatory drugs or in doubt, ask your doctor for advice."

The UK Government is set to deliver daily updates on the coronavirus crisis to keep Brits informed on the latest advice and public safety measures.

Downing Street confirmed that from today (Monday, March 16), either Prime Minister Boris Johnson or a senior minister will brief the media to make sure members of the public know everything they need to know.

Speaking to ED!, a spokesperson for Downing Street said there is "no set time" for the daily updates, which can be watched on either BBC News or Sky News.

Downing Street will now conduct daily media briefings (Credit: ITV News / YouTube)

Read more: Ayda Field 'social distancing' from Robbie Williams amid coronavirus crisis

Another Downing Street spokesperson said, as reported by ITV News: "The Prime Minister and this Government are committed to keeping the public informed every step of the way about what we're doing to fight the spread of coronavirus, when we're doing it and why we're doing it."

The Government and the PM have previously faced criticism over the UK's official response to the crisis, with some claiming not enough is being done to stop the outbreak from spiralling out of control.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.