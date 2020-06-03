Coronavirus: couples should wear face masks during sex to prevent infection

Face masks must be worn during sex to prevent coronavirus from spreading.

That's the message from experts for couples who want to avoid catching COVID-19 from their partner.

They said that corona-kissing was one of the highest risk activities for spreading the killer virus.

People are wearing masks on public transport, could they be used for sex too? (Credit: SplashNews.com)

High risk

Believe it or not, Harvard University has conducted a study into how to stay safe from coronavirus while enjoying intimate moments with your partner.

Abstinence is the safest sexual position, followed by masturbation.

But things like corona-kissing will spread the virus like wildfire.

Sex with people from your own household and those from other households are in the 'high risk' activities.

Boris Johnson announced a 'sex ban' on Monday (Credit: Splash News)

Sex ban

The world-leading scientists recommended that couples take measures, including face masks, to prevent the spread of coronavirus while in the bedroom.

The scientists also recommended wearing condoms.

Another study showed that some men have traces of the virus in their semen.

Brits were slapped with a ban from meeting people from other households for hook-ups this week.

The move has raised eyebrows.

Even teddy bears have protective masks in New York (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Junior housing minister, Simon Clarke, told LBC: "What this is about is making sure we don't have people staying away from home at night."

But some have wondered how the ban will be enforced.

Conservative MP Tobias Ellwood told Good Morning Britain: "I am happy to say it is ridiculous," about the sex ban.

How to stay safe

Meanwhile, the Harvard experts gave some tips to people who want to stay safe.

They suggest showering before and after sex.

They also suggest "cleaning of the physical space with soap or alcohol wipes."

The study's lead researcher, Dr Jack Turban, said: "For some patients, complete abstinence from in-person sexual activity is not an achievable goal.

"In these situations, having sex with persons with whom they are self-quarantining is the safest approach."

However, the Harvard researchers aren't recommending long-term abstinence.

