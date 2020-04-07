Households all over UK to get council tax holiday as authorities roll out coronavirus support measures

Many Brits could be in line for a council tax holiday as local authorities implement plans to help families feeling the pinch during the coronavirus pandemic.

Councils all over the country are announcing measures to help people in their areas struggling to balance their bills as the UK-wide lockdown continues.

Council tax holidays available

Some councils are allowing residents to start paying months later Credit: Pexels

Almost one in three (30 per cent) authorities quizzed by The Sun confirmed they were offering payment holidays on council tax bills.

The publication reported that others are giving residents the option of changing their payment schedule from the usual 10 months to 12, to lower their monthly bills.

Chelmsford, Shropshire, Wiltshire, Birmingham and Rutland councils were among those allowing residents to pay the first instalment of their bills in June, instead of April.

Others, including authorities in Ealing, Cheshire and Derby, are accepting first payments in July.

Potentially £150 off your bill

Residents are advised to check their council's website (Credit: Pexels)

There is further good news for those most in need.

All councils are offering £150 off your bill if you already receive Council Tax Support. This is thanks, in part, to the government's £500million Hardship Fund.

In most parts of the UK, councils will apply the £150 reduction automatically.

Residents should check with their council to find out what support is on offer.

But some authorities are saying people need to apply for it, which means people risk missing out.

The Local Government Association is advising Brits to go on their local council's website and check if they are eligible.

A spokesperson said: "Residents should check with their council to find out what support is on offer for them. Councils are working hard to ensure hardship funding reaches those who need them as quickly as possible.

The reductions are due to the government's £500million Hardship Fund (Credit: UK Parliament / YouTube)

"This funding has meant councils can provide much-needed support to households on the lowest incomes by quickly reducing or removing the need for them to pay council tax.

"Some councils have also delayed collecting payment of council tax until June, bringing forward the two months residents don't pay the bill to the beginning of the calendar year."

