What is the cough like with coronavirus and how long does it last?

A dry persistent cough is one of the main coronavirus symptoms to look out for.

But there seems to be some confusion over the difference between a regular cough and COVID-19.

A dry persistent cough is a key symptom of coronavirus (Credit: Roberto Pfeil/DPA/Cover Images)

What is the cough like with coronavirus?

The NHS has stated that a persistent cough means coughing "a lot for more than an hour".

Also, "three or more coughing episodes in 24 hours" also counts as a persistent cough.

Meanwhile, a dry cough means it's "tickly and doesn't produce any phlegm (thick mucus)".

Health bosses also point out that if you usually have a cough, coronavirus may make your cough worse than usual.

Coronavirus survivor Calum Wishart, who is still recovering in hospital, recently discussed in detail what his cough was like.

"The coughing is so aggressive that it causes severe pain all over your chest and can induce vomiting and diarrhoea," he told the Daily Record.

Days after developing the cough, he started struggling to breathe and felt like his lungs were struggling to expand.

He was then taken to hospital after collapsing while gasping for breath.

"You breathe so rapidly and you're just desperately trying to catch a breath back, you end up panicking and it makes everything worse," he added.

"I want everyone to take this seriously and understand the severity of it."

A fever is also a symptom of coronavirus (Credit: Nils Jorgensen/Cover Images)

How long does a coronavirus cough last?

Currently, experts aren't surely how long the coronavirus symptoms last.

However, government guidelines suggest they typically last between seven and 14 days.

Some individuals may of course have symptoms for far longer.

If you develop a new persistent dry cough, the NHS stresses you should self-isolate for seven days.

On the other hand, if someone in your household develops these symptoms, you should self-isolate for 14 days.

What other coronavirus symptoms should I look out for?

The other key coronavirus symptom is a high temperature.

According to the NHS, "this means you feel hot to touch on your chest or back (you do not need to measure your temperature)."

Other symptoms include shortness of breath, headaches, aches and pains, sore throat and fatigue.

There have also been reports that digestive issues and loss of taste and smell can be early symptoms of coronavirus.

