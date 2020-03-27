Coronavirus 'could lead to global condom shortage' as biggest manufacturer shuts down

Contraception could become an issue over the coming months with a condom shortage warned of due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The boss of the world’s largest condom manufacturer has warned a global shortage could be on the way after factories were forced to halt production and shut down.

Three factories in Malaysia that produce the sexual health item for Karex Berhad have already been closed for 10 days due to a lockdown in the country - and that is believed to result in 100 million fewer condoms being available.

Karex Berhad’s products are marketed internationally by Durex and supplied to healthcare organisations like the NHS.

Shortage could have worrying implications for sexual health (Credit: Pexels.com)

It is thought they produce one in five condoms across the world.

Chief executive Goh Miah Kiat is reported to have told Reuters that the company is appealing for a partial exemption from Malaysia’s lockdown.

That shortage can run into months.

He warned: "We are going to see a global shortage of condoms everywhere, which is going to be scary."

Mr Kiat also expressed fears that aid projects could suffer due to the shortfall.

Three factories in Malaysia have shut down (Credit: unsplash.com)

"My concern is that for a lot of humanitarian programmes deep down in Africa, the shortage will not just be two weeks or a month. That shortage can run into months," he is reported to have said.

However, the condom boss also reflected that the demand for condoms everywhere is still strong because it is an "essential" and that people are probably not planning to have children at the moment due to “uncertainly” surrounding the crisis.

Malaysia has been hit harder by coronavirus than any other country in south-east Asia.

It has suffered 2161 cases of infection and 26 people have passed away.

Other major condom-producing countries include China, India and Thailand.

The UK death toll today rose to 759, after 181 more patients passed away yesterday.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the UK is 14,579.

Experts expect cases in the UK to peak in the next month.

Meanwhile the death rate in the US has jumped past 1,195, with more than 82,000 confirmed cases.

