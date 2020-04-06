Coronavirus: Devastated hospital workers pictured grieving for midwife, 54, who died of COVID-19

Devastated NHS staff were pictured lined along the walls of a corridor at a hospital as they grieved for a midwife colleague killed by coronavirus.

Lynsay Coventry, 54, passed away following a battle with the deadly COVID-19.

And on Facebook, heartbroken Rachael Marchant shared a tribute to her "beautiful friend" and colleague at the Princess Alexandra Hospital in Harlow, Essex.

Lynsay worked at Princess Alexandra Hospital (Credit: Google Maps)

Read more: Emmerdale actor Jay Benedict has died after suffering complications following coronavirus battle

Rachael wrote alongside the photo: "This is what our maternity unit in Harlow looked like on Friday (April 3).

United in grief

"My friends, work colleagues and work family all united in grief! We stand apart to minimise spread but stand together in mourning the loss of our midwife!

"Part of us has been lost but we still go on with our work for you all!"

Speaking further, she urged Brits to heed the advice of the government and continue social distancing.

Rachael continued: "If this doesn't stop you from going out this weekend then we shouldn't be friends! I beg you, stay home! I would give anything to stay home with my three children and stay away from this deadly virus, but I can't!"

'Until we meet again'

Adding a crying face emoji, Rachael concluded with a string of broken hearts: "I hope you sleep well, my beautiful friend! Until we meet again!"

Despite Rachael's warning - and those issued by a GP on This Morning and Good Morning Britain's weather expert, Laura Tobin - some Brits chose to ignore the lockdown at the weekend.

Sleep well, my beautiful friend.

As the weather picked up, some people decided to put lives at risk by breaking the lockdown rules and heading outside to sunbathe and enjoy the nice weather.

#Coronavirus: "If you don’t want us to have to take the step to ban exercise of all forms outside of your own home then you’ve got to follow the rules," says Health Secretary Matt Hancock#Marr https://t.co/nyk2HWcZ39 pic.twitter.com/z7SbHjSvm6 — BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) April 5, 2020

Read more: Coronavirus: UK lockdown 'could end in weeks' amid claims Treasury wants economic shutdown over by June

It prompted Health Secretary Matt Hancock to warn that restrictions could be tightened.

He warned, speaking to the BBC's Andrew Marr Show on Sunday (April 5): "If you don't want us to take the step to ban exercise of all forms outside the home, you have got to follow the rules. Let's not have a minority spoiling it for everybody."

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.