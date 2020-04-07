Coronavirus: Brits start up Clap for Boris Johnson campaign to support Prime Minister in intensive care

Some Brits are backing a Clap For Boris Johnson campaign amid reports the Prime Minister is in intensive care with coronavirus.

The PM confirmed he had tested positive for the deadly bug earlier this month and continued to run the country from isolation.

A Clap For Boris campaign started on Twitter has divided Brits (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: Boris Johnson's pregnant fiancee Carrie Symonds suffering coronavirus symptoms

He regularly shared video updates on social media, but in some of his more recent posts, concerned followers thought he looked worse.

On the advice of medical professionals, since his symptoms persisted after 10 days, he was admitted to hospital as a precautionary measure.

PM in intensive care

Last night, Downing Street confirmed doctors moved Prime Minister to intensive care as his symptoms had worsened.

Now, people on Twitter have called for a show of support for Britain's leader at 8pm tonight (Tuesday, April 7).

But not everyone's on board with the idea, which follows similar campaigns in support of the NHS.

Over the last couple of weeks, people have supported a Clap For Carers campagin to applaud the NHS (Credit: THFP / SplashNews.com)

One Twitter user said: "Come on Twitter, let's organise a #ClapForBoris for tomorrow night. Retweet this with the hashtag to get it trending."

Another defended the idea, writing: "Regardless of your political views, it's time to support a critically ill man. It certainly isn't the time for stubbornness... #ClapForBoris."

Boris has clearly tried to put his country first.

Someone else echoed that by tweeting: "#ClapForBoris It is not about politics, it is in recognition of a man who clearly loves his country and has tried to do his best. There is no doubt that the UK, like many countries, was unprepared for this horrible virus but Boris has clearly tried to put his country first."

Come on Twitter, let's organise a #ClapForBoris for tomorrow night. Retweet this with the hashtag to get it trending. — Mahyar Tousi (@MahyarTousi) April 6, 2020

Regardless of your political views, it's time to support a critically ill man. It certainly isn't the time for stubbornness... #ClapForBoris — SK100 Club (@ClubSk100) April 7, 2020

#ClapForBoris It is not about politics it is in recognition of a man who clearly loves his country and has tried to do his best. There is no doubt that the UK, like many countries, was unprepared for this horrible virus but Boris has clearly tried to put his country first. — Richard Gray (@Richard97210337) April 7, 2020

Others came out in droves to bash the campaign while wishing the PM a speedy recovery.

Brits divided

"I, like many, wish Boris Johnson a very speedy recovery," said one. "But having #ClapForBoris only serves to water down the gesture of #clapforNHS. We'll be clapping for everything before long, otherwise and once again the hard working NHS staff will be forgotten."

I, like many, wish Boris Johnson a very speedy recovery but having#ClapForBoris only serves to water down the gesture of #clapforNHS.



We'll be clapping for everything before long otherwise and once again the hard working NHS staff will be forgotten pic.twitter.com/dDCMrXCHUS — Hamster McKenzie 🐹 (@HamsterMckenzie) April 7, 2020

Don't wish harm on anybody, and i hope he makes a speedy recovery.



I ain't clapping though.#ClapForBoris — ЅΙÐЅΙΧΤУŦОŮŖ (@ZXretroXX) April 7, 2020

Of course I wish the man recovery but I will absolutely not #ClapForBoris a man who I’ve seen vote for cuts to the nhs, key works, the disabled etc over the past 10 years — meg🌸 (@sunsetseasonmeg) April 7, 2020

#ClapForBoris I will do one single quiet clap, only because as a retired nurse I retain empathy for sick patients. — Deesse23 (@Judeet88) April 7, 2020

Read more: The One Show flooded with hundreds of complaints over hair advice amid lockdown

Another said: "Don't wish harm on anybody, and I hope he makes a speedy recovery. I ain't clapping though."

Someone else said: "#ClapForBoris I will do one single quiet clap, only because as a retired nurse I retain empathy for sick patients."

"Of course I wish the man recovery," wrote a third. "But I will absolutely not #ClapForBoris, a man who I've seen vote for cuts to the NHS, key works, the disabled etc over the past 10 years."

Do you support the Clap For Boris campaign? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know where you stand.