Coronavirus: Christmas bubble rules to be reviewed in emergency summit today

Will Christmas be cancelled?

By Rebecca Calderwood
Christmas coronavirus rules are set to be reviewed following pressure to axe the bubble system.

Cabinet minister Michael Gove will speak with leaders of Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland later today to discuss the upcoming festive period.

It comes after the government previously announced the relaxation of rules from December 23-27.

The government will review Christmas coronavirus rules today (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Coronavirus: What does this mean for Christmas?

Under the rules, people in any tiers can travel and gather this Christmas as part of a festive bubble.

The bubble must contain no more than three households.

And, once formed, bubbles must remain exclusive.

However, the bubble rule could soon be scrapped.

The Christmas bubble rule may be scrapped (Credit: Pexels)

Keir Starmer hits out at Christmas rules

In a letter to the Prime Minister, Labour leader Keir Starmer urged for another COBRA meeting to be held in the next 24 hours.

He stated: “It has become increasingly clear over recent days that the tier system you introduced two weeks ago has failed to control transmission of COVID-19.

“Sadly, it does now appear that the Government has – once again – lost control of infections, putting our economy and our NHS at grave risk in the new year.”

He continued: “I understand that people want to spend time with their families after this awful year.

Families can form festive bubbles over Christmas (Credit: Pexels)

Read more: Schools to close one day early for Christmas this year amid coronavirus

“But the situation has clearly taken a turn for the worse since the decision about Christmas was taken.”

Downing Street are yet to confirm whether changes will be made.

They said in a statement: “We have set out the guidance for Christmas bubbling arrangements, but we obviously keep all advice under constant review.”

