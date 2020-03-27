Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty self-isolating following coronavirus symptoms

Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty has become the third high-profile senior figure tackling the coronavirus pandemic TODAY to announce they have been experiencing symptoms.

The 53-year-old consultant physician and epidemiologist has become a familiar face to Brits after featuring regularly in the government's daily press conferences.

He also fronts the 'Stay home, save lives' government TV advert urging people help stem the spread of the virus and help protect the NHS.

The influential official revealed he is also been affected by coronavirus on Twitter this afternoon.

It is not clear whether Mr Whitty has been tested (Credit: YouTube)

However, it was not confirmed whether he has taken a test or not to determine he officially has the virus.

Nonetheless, the CMO intends to practice what he preaches and stay at home for a week - and offer his highly-regarded expertise from there.

I will be continuing to advise the Government on the medical response to Coronavirus.

Mr Whitty wrote: "After experiencing symptoms compatible with COVID-19 last night, in line with the guidance, I will be self-isolating at home for the next seven days.

"I will be continuing to advise the Government on the medical response to Coronavirus, supported by my deputies."

PM announced he has coronavirus this morning (Credit: ITV News YouTube)

His announcements comes just hours after Health Secretary Matt Hancock and Prime Minister Boris Johnson both informed their social media followers they have tested positive for coronavirus.

Another regular in front of the cameras for the TV press conferences, Sir Patrick Vallance, has indicated he has not fallen ill.

A tweet made earlier this afternoon read: "I have no #COVID19 symptoms so I have not been tested.

"I will continue following guidelines including social distancing and hand washing."

A couple of hours earlier, Cabinet minister Hancock wrote on Twitter: "Following medical advice, I was advised to test for #Coronavirus. I’ve tested positive.

Sir Patrick says he is not experiencing symptoms (Credit: ITV News YouTube)

"Thankfully my symptoms are mild and I’m working from home & self-isolating.

"Vital we follow the advice to protect our NHS & save lives."

And mere hours before that it was announced the Prime Minister had also tested positive.

He told social media followers: "Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus.

"I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus. Together we will beat this."

