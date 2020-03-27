Coronavirus: 'Huge spike' in calls to Childline as mental health problems rise

Childline has seen a "huge spike" in the number of children contacting the charity for help as the demands of self-isolation and anxiety around coronavirus take their toll.

The charity says it has delivered more than 900 calls during the COVID-19 crisis so far.

The number has increased dramatically over the past seven days.

Streets like this one in Manchester are now routinely deserted as people spend time at home

"My mum is being very distant with me and I am usually very close to her, it’s really upsetting me," one child told Childline in a call.

"My mum and I have a good relationship but she’s really obsessed with the news and she won’t hug me or get very close to me. It scares me to think this will go on for months. She constantly talks about the coronavirus and my anxiety is getting worse."

Almost two thirds (597) of the sessions took place between March 16 and March 22, as more people were told to work from home and school closures were announced. Of these, more than 50 conversations were with children having suicidal thoughts exacerbated by the virus and the threat it poses to many.

Some have defied government guidance to stay at home where possible

Childline delivered 121 sessions on March 18 alone.

Childline workers and volunteers have been granted key worker status so they can continue to work during the crisis and provide much-needed support.

Many who called the helpline said they were suffering because the support they had from school was now removed, since schools were closed to most.

"It scares me to think this will go on for months."

They also said they were anxious about the spread of the virus itself, and some had been stressed by increased arguments at home - and no way of getting away from them.

Social isolation has proved a challenge for many children and adults alike

Childline founder Dame Esther Rantzen said: "Sometimes young people find it difficult to share their anxieties with their parents, for fear of worrying them further. So it is important that families talk about their feelings, together.

"We are hearing from children who have been cut off from vital support networks such as school, and friends, and that has increased their feelings of loneliness and vulnerability. "They may have pre-existing mental health issues which are exacerbated by the current crisis."

In other coronavirus news, police are clamping down on people who are failing to obey the guidelines on staying at home.

