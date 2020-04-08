Coronavirus: Boris Johnson sees 'fever ease' in intensive care amid hopes he is over worst of illness

Boris Johnson has reportedly seen his fever easing off in intensive care amid hopes the Prime Minister is over the worst of his battle with coronavirus.

The PM was hailed a "fighter" as he spent his second night in the ICU at London's St Thomas' Hospital.

Boris Johnson's fever has reportedly eased in intensive care as he battles coronavirus (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: How many kids does Boris Johnson have? The Prime Minister's complicated family tree explained

The Times reported that Boris' high temperature had fallen in what could be a sign he is on track to beat the deadly flu-like bug.

'Good news' as the PM's fever 'has fallen'

Pippa Crerar, political editor of the Mirror, wrote on Twitter: "New fact: Boris Johnson's persistently high temperature has fallen. Good news."

She also retweeted a snap of The Times' front page, which revealed the PM was "in good spirits", according to an update from the hospital on Tuesday evening. It likewise claimed his "persistently high temperature has also fallen".

Boris Johnson's persistently high temperature has fallen

As a result of the PM's hospitalisation, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab is standing in while he recovers.

And hosting his first coronavirus press conference at Downing Street, the Cabinet Minister said of the PM: "I'm confident he'll pull through. Because if there's one thing I know about this Prime Minister, he's a fighter. He'll be back at the helm leading us through this crisis in short order."

Dominic Raab is standing in for the PM (Credit: Channel 4 News / YouTube)

It followed a similar message from former Conservative Prime Minister David Cameron, who called Boris "resilient" and a "very fit person".

Boris is 'very resilient'

He said, speaking to ITV News: "All of us are praying for Boris and thinking of him. Boris is a very tough, very resilient, very fit person. I know that from facing him on the tennis court.

Former PM David Cameron insisted Boris is "resilient" (Credit: ITV News)

Read more: Linda Lusardi's "heartbreaking" interview about coronavirus leaves GMB viewers in tears

"I'm sure he'll come through this. He [has] a tremendous zest for life and for getting things done."

The Queen reportedly sent Boris and his family as a message of support as he was admitted to intensive care.

He had previously gone to hospital on the advice of his doctor, as he still had a fever some 10 days after his COVID-19 diagnosis.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.