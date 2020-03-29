Coronavirus: Baby dies in the US after testing positive for COVID-19

A baby who was less than one year old has reportedly died in Illinois, USA, after testing positive for coronavirus.

The death of the infant was announced by Governor Pritzker in local media on Saturday.

The baby is thought to be the youngest victim of COVID-19 in the USA.

The US leads the world with the most confirmed cases of COVID-19. More than 115,000 people have tested positive for coronavirus.

First coronavirus infant death

During a press conference on Saturday following the baby's death, Governor Jay Pritzker said: "Upon hearing it, I admit I was shaken. We should grieve with our family of state employees, with the many people we've already lost to this virus, young and old."

Illinois Public Health Director, Dr. Ngozi Ezike, said: "There has never before been a death associated with COVID-19 in an infant. A full investigation is underway to determine the cause of death.

"We must do everything we can to prevent the spread of this deadly virus. If not to protect ourselves, but to protect those around us."

All 50 states of the US have reported coronavirus cases, but New York is the worst. It has had more than 52,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19, and more than 700 deaths.

President Donald Trump has considered a lockdown for those states which have been hardest hit - New York, New Jersey and Connecticut. He has since decided that quarantine "will not be necessary."

Trump has passed a bill which will deliver a stimulus package worth $2 trillion to help rescue the US economy.

