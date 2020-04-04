13 care home residents die in a week after suspected coronavirus outbreak

A suspected coronavirus outbreak has left 13 dead in just seven days at a Glasgow care home.

Two staff members are also believed to be receiving treatment for the deadly bug.

The 90-bed Burlington Court home looks after OAPs and people with epilepsy, Huntington’s and Parkinson’s Disease.

According to Sky News, the late residents all had underlying health conditions.

13 people have died in a week due to suspected coronavirus outbreak at the care home (Credit: Google Maps)

Read more: UK coronavirus lockdown could be eased next month if Brits stick to social distancing rules

However, while the deaths are being linked to coronavirus by newspaper reports, the cause of death cannot be known for certain.

That’s because tests for coronavirus are only carried out on those admitted to hospital.

The focus is the ongoing care and protection of all our residents and our colleagues.

The Sun quotes an unnamed source as claiming coronavirus "swept through" the home.

This is despite all visits to the care home being banned.

Stay at home this weekend (Credit: NHS YouTube)

Read more: Piers Morgan sends prayers to Kate Garraway and husband Derek Draper as he battles coronavirus

'Staff are doing their best'

The insider is reported to have said: "It’s just so sad. How do you deal with something like this? The staff are doing their best to cope."

Home managers Four Seasons Health Care are reported to have confirmed the deaths.

They are reported to have said: "With deep sadness we can confirm that 13 residents have passed away over the past seven days.

"The focus is the ongoing care and protection of all our residents and our colleagues."

The Care Inspectorate, which scrutinises the quality of care in Scotland, added: "Our thou­ghts are with the loved ones of those affected."

Figures from the Department of Health on Friday confirmed the UK coronavirus death toll had risen by 684 to 3,605.

'1,000 deaths a day in run up to Easter weekend'

Health secretary Matt Hancock said it is "perfectly possible" the coronavirus pandemic will peak in the UK the Easter weekend.

It is also thought there may be as many as 1,000 deaths a day in run up to next weekend.

He said to Sky News about the forecast fatalities: "I defer to the scientists on the exact predictions they make.

"I'm not going to steer you away from that, I think that is one perfectly possible outcome.

"Of course there is uncertainty around that. Part of the challenge of communicating about this disease and our response to it is there are a lot of things we don't yet know. And this is one of them.

"But we are prepared not only for that eventuality but also in case it's worse than that.

"Because I want to make sure that the NHS is prepare for all reasonable outcomes, as well as something that might be closer to the central projection."

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.