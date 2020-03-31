Coronavirus: 12-year-old girl in Belgium 'youngest in Europe to die'

A 12-year-old girl has died of coronavirus - and is thought to be the youngest to die of the deadly virus in Europe.

Previously, a 14-year-old boy in Portugal was the youngest victim.

Her name has not been released, and it is not yet known if she had any underlying health conditions.

Coronavirus in the young: rare?

Belgium's national crisis centre spokesman Emmanuel Andre said it is "an emotionally difficult moment, because it involves a child, and it has also upset the medical and scientific community".

"We are thinking of her family and friends. It is an event that is very rare, but one which upsets us greatly."

Many believed young people who got COVID-19 would only suffer mild symptoms, and make a full recovery.

Mr Andre confirmed that 98 people have died from coronavirus in Belgium in the past 24 hours.

That brings the total up to 705, in a population of about 11.5 million people.

They have confirmed 12,705 cases of COVID-19 in total.

Belgium is expected to reach its peak of coronavirus cases in the next few days.

Meanwhile, in the UK, an 18-year-old is thought to be the youngest victim to die from the deadly bug. The boy, who had underlying health conditions, died after contracting coronavirus in Coventry.

There have been 1,408 deaths in the UK - the figure is slightly higher than first thought, because of the time lag it takes to register a death.

That meant that some deaths from COVID-19 were not included in earlier figures.

Cases 'slowing down in UK'

There was some good news however, as some reports have suggested that strict lockdown measures are already working. The number of cases in the UK is thought to be increasing more slowly as a result.

Dr Neil Ferguson told Radio 4 that it looked as if fewer people were being admitted to hospital with the virus, suggesting that social distancing and other government advice is having the desired effect.

However, he added that as many as 40% of people may have very little in the way of symptoms, meaning they would not need to be admitted to hospital.

Last Thursday the nation joined together to say a huge thank you to NHS workers for their courage and hard work through the crisis.

And yesterday it was revealed that the military was ready to step in and aid the effort.

