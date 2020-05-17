Coronation Street's Paula Lane shares gorgeous throwback pic on wedding anniversary

Paula Lane celebrated her wedding anniversary on social media - by sharing a gorgeous photo.

She and husband Tom Shaw got married six years ago.

Paula, who played Kylie Platt in Coronation Street, and Tom are parents to a son and a daughter.

Paula Lane played Kylie Platt on Coronation Street until 2016 (Credit: Splash News)

On her Instagram post, Paula wrote: "Happy six years married my @SirTomShaw"

She also included the hashtag "#10weekspregnant".

Paula announced she was expecting her first baby two weeks after tying the knot!

Paula has spent time looking after her two children since she left Corrie in 2016.

She had spent six years on the cobbles.

But since then, she has preferred to spend time away from the spotlight.

Instead of taking on back-to-back acting roles, she has concentrated on family life and helping with her husband's acting school.

Leaving the cobbles

At the time, she explained why she decided to leave Coronation Street.

"Some people can't understand it, they think I was mad," she said.

"But there comes a point when actually the love for the job has to come first."

Kylie Platt left Coronation Street in a sensational storyline.

The character was stabbed by Clayton Hibbs (Callum Harrison) as she defended friend Gemma Winter (Dolly-Rose Campbell).

Meanwhile, Paula has been sharing pictures of home life during lockdown.

In one, she looks sweaty and tired.

"When people say Leg Day now I know what they mean @Thebodycoash ouch! Great morning sweat," she wrote.

