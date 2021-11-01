Coronation Street’s Helen Flanagan shows off stunning hair transformation

Former Coronation Street star, Helen Flanagan, has wowed fans with a stunning hair transformation.

Helen, best known for playing Rosie Webster in the ITV soap, unveiled her new look on Instagram.

She shared a selfie showing off a gorgeous ice-blonde lob (that’s a long-bob, if you didn’t know.)

Helen captioned the snap: “A short hair moment.”

The mum-of-three’s celeb pals have been quick to comment on how much they love her new look.

Who are Helen’s celeb pals?

Reality star Lucy Mecklenburgh posted four flame emojis.

Lucy’s former TOWIE co-star, Lydia Bright, wrote: “LOVE IT.”

Brooke Vincent, who played Rosie’s sister Sophie in Corrie, joined in posting four love-heart eye emojis.

Model Abbey Clancy said: “Love your hair.”

And Britain’s Got Talent’s Amanda Holden commented: “Love this on you.”

Helen is best known for playing Rosie in Corrie (Credit: ITV)

Helen was last seen as Rosie back in 2018 when her character jetted off to host a game show in Japan.

Will Helen Flanagan go back to Coronation Street?

When Helen left the cobbles to have her second baby, Delilah, her fiance, footballer Scott Sinclair, was playing for Celtic and the family lived in Glasgow.

She decided the commute to Manchester for work was too far, so she extended her maternity leave indefinitely.

Since then, she’s given birth to their third child, Charlie.

Helen Flanagan has three kids with partner Scott (Credit: Splash)

But reports earlier this year suggested that the actress could be ready to quit the show for good.

A source told The Sun: “It’s up in the air as to whether she will ever return. She has other career dreams she’d like to work on before making up her mind. She wants to focus on her three children and has other career dreams, including acting roles, she would like to work on before making up her mind whether to reprise her role as Rosie.”

“In the short term the break would be around two or three more years but there’s no saying she will come back even after that.

“Helen loves Coronation Street and the family but it takes up a huge amount of her time and it’s become unfeasible. ITV has left the door open for her should she ever wish to come back.”

As well as raising three small children, Helen has designed a range of maternity lingerie for brand, Pour Moi.

