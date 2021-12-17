Coronation Street star Verity Henry welcomes second child

Coronation Street star Verity Henry announced the birth of her second child on her Instagram yesterday (Thursday, December 16).

Rachel Healy actress Verity also announced her child’s unique name to the world.

How did Verity Henry announce the birth?

Verity Henry took to Instagram yesterday to share the exciting news. The Corrie star posted a heartwarming snap of herself and her new baby sitting next to the Christmas tree in her lounge.

Verity is wearing a festive-looking red jumper, while her baby has an adorable, light blue cardigan on.

The Corrie star is grinning at the camera, whilst her baby is looking lovingly up at his mother’s face.

Verity captioned the photo with: “Found this little fella under the Christmas tree.”

The star then went on to reveal her son’s unique name. “Rudy Rocket Henry Lawson, we love you so much,” she wrote.

Rudy is Verity’s second child with Adam Lawson. Their eldest child is three-year-old Cassius.

How did Verity Henry’s followers react?

Verity has been on Coronation Street since 2019 (Credit: ITV)

Verity posted the photo on Instagram for her 968 followers to see, and they were quick to pass on their congratulations.

“Ahhhhh amazing!!!! Congratulations, what a little beauty,” actor Lisa McGrillis said.

Another of Verity’s followers commented saying: “Congratulations to you and the family and what a gorgeous boy he is.”

“Congratulations gorgeous!!” another said.

“Perfect Christmas present,” a third wrote. “Congratulations.”

“What a cutie,” another cooed. “Congratulations again lovely.”

How did the Corrie star announce the pregnancy?

Verity returned to Corrie this year (Credit: ITV)

Verity Henry announced that she was pregnant with baby Rudy back in August this year, shortly after returning to Corrie.

The star posted a snap on her Instagram of her stood in a lake in a swimming costume with her growing baby bump showing.

“Preggers. It hasn’t been an easy journey; so aware it isn’t for so many people,” she captioned the photo. “New humans, worra thing eh?”

Verity Henry also previously opened up about how difficult it was being away from Cassius when working. The star posted a picture of the toddler on Instagram in July with the caption: “I miss my baby so much”.

