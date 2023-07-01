Coronation Street star Sam Aston’s wife reveals heartbreaking second miscarriage

Coronation Street star Sam Aston and his wife Briony have faced heartbreak after she revealed she’s suffered a second miscarriage.

The devastated mum, 27, has two children with Sam – best known for playing Chesney Brown on the long-running soap. Daughter Daisy was born in May 2022 and they also have a two-year-old son called Sonny.

However, on Saturday (July 1) Briony revealed the heartbreaking news that she has lost a second child in four months.

Sam’s wife has suffered a second miscarriage (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Sam Aston wife suffers second miscarriage

The trainee midwife took to her Instagram to share the news, revealing she wanted to do it “in the interest of breaking the taboo”.

In the heartbreaking post, the Corrie star’s wife spoke openly about how “heartbreaking and unfair” the situation was. She also shared a snap of a positive test edited to read “not pregnant anymore”

She wrote in the caption: “This is a difficult thing to share, but in the interest of breaking the taboo, I’m miscarrying again, the second time in four months,” she wrote. “It’s heartbreaking and it’s unfair. BUT I’m not seeking sympathy, I feel well-supported and want others to feel supported too.”

Sam Aston’s wife ‘doesn’t feel alone at all’

Briony continued: “And that’s why I wanted to post this today. Because having people you can talk to and receiving comfort from those who have been through something similar makes the world of difference.

“We’d told close friends and family about both pregnancies, because I knew that, for me, I would want support from those people if it wasn’t meant to last. But I wouldn’t have been so open had I not heard from other women about the babies they lost and their stories.

“So thank you to all the women before me who have shared their stories and talked about their babies. It makes processing this a lot easier. And I don’t feel alone at all.

“In fact I feel the opposite of alone. I feel held and heard and I hope that by continuing these difficult conversations about miscarriage and pregnancy loss we open the door for others who will sadly experience loss too.”

