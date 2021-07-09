Coronation Street star Kate Ford stuns fans with hair transformation and they can’t get enough of her new look

Coronation Street star Kate Ford has wowed fans by sharing a stunning hair transformation.

The 44-year-old mum-of-one usually rocks a brunette colour, but has now revealed she has gone much blonder.

And fans love her new look.

What did Coronation Street star Kate Ford share in Instagram?

Kate took to social media site Instagram to show off her new hair colour.

Wearing a trenchcoat (well it is the British summer, after all) with a blue-and-white shirt underneath, she smiled to the camera.

Flashing her trademark smile, Kate wore summery coral-coloured lipstick.

Her hair meanwhile tumbled down past her shoulders and the difference in colour was stark.

She captioned the adorable image by saying: “Blonder!! x”

Fans know Kate as a brunette (Credit: YouTube)

How did fans react to Kate new ‘do?

Her former Corrie pal Samia Longchambon called her a “beauty”, to which Kate replied, “love you”.

More Corrie colleagues also commented. Both Shobna Gulati and Georgia Taylor praised her look by leaving a selection of emojis.

Elsewhere, another fan said: “You look beautiful Kate!”

Another wrote: “Oh my word!!! Look at those locks!!! Beautiful glow, healthy hair! Keep up being kind to yourself! Stunning!”

A third also expressed his approval: “Me and my wife think it really suits you, you look great!”

Finally, a fourth said: “It really really suits you.”

Kate has been a staple in Coronation Street since she first appeared in 1977 (Credit: ITV)

How long has Kate played Tracy Barlow?

Kate has played Tracy since 1977 (she appeared as a baby), and Deirdre and Ken’s daughter has enjoyed a turbulent four decades on the cobbles becoming one of the soap’s most enduring and recognisable characters.

Tracy murdered abusive Charlie Stubbs, but got let off on a legal technicality.

Other storylines have included fights, blackmail and wedding drama. That’s not even mentioning her explosive feud with Karen McDonald.

For her efforts, Kate won the Best Bitch award twice at the British Soap Awards.