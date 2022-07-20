Coronation Street star Jamie Kenna reveals near-death experience that triggered anxiety

Coronation Street star Jamie Kenna has revealed a panic attack after he swam too far out in the ocean triggered a battle with anxiety.

The actor has opened up about his mental health battle as he wants to help others.

Jamie, who plays Phill Whittaker on Coronation Street, has revealed he was swimming in the Channel when it first happened.

Jamie Kenna reveals terror in the ocean

The actor loves swimming in open water, but in 2011 he was out in the sea when he got into difficulty.

He told The Mirror: “I’d swum the Channel only three months before and spent five-and-a-half hours swimming Windermere but I pushed my luck.

“It was December, I was out in the Channel and the sea was too big and freezing cold and I went too far out.

“I had my first panic attack but I happened to have it in the middle of the ocean. I was about 200m out and it was a very exposing moment.”

He swallowed water and was worried he wouldn’t make it, but he did manage to swim back to shore.

Jamie, 46, added: “I thought that I was invincible but when I got myself into trouble it opened a can of worms.

“I suddenly became aware of my own mortality and that triggered a lot of anxiety, panic attacks and depression.”

He went on to suffer a breakdown in 2014.

He was starring in the play War Horse in London at the time and admitted he “knew something was wrong”, believing he had a problem with his heart or brain.

After various therapies, Jamie says he still suffers from anxiety, but is much more able to control it.

He now wants to “use my platform to help people”.

Jamie Kenna as Phill on Coronation Street

Jamie could probably give character Phill some advice right now as he spirals out of control following his split from wife Fiz.

Later this week Phill is set to find out Fiz and Tyrone have got back together and it will break his heart.

As he struggles to come to terms with losing his wife to her cheating ex, will Phill fall apart?

And will he finally let Fiz go?

Or is he set to continue fighting for her?

