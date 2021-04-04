Coronation Street star Brooke Vincent is celebrating Easter with her adorable young son Mexx.

The pregnant actress, 28, who is on maternity leave, surprised her little tot with a visit from Peter Rabbit.

Sharing in view of her some 934,000 Instagram followers, Brooke posted a candid family snap.

Coronation Street actress Brooke Vincent is currently pregnant with her second child (Credit: SplashNews)

What did Coronation Street star Brooke Vincent share about her son?

In the pic, she and her partner footballer Kean Bryan, 24, are shown encouraging their son Mexx to interact with the character.

She captioned the picture with: “Surprise Visit from Peter! And he even brought a special egg for Mexx.

“Thank you @bunnybusinessofficial for a lovely Easter experience.”

Dozens of the Corrie star’s fans commented on the sweet picture.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brooke Levi Vincent 🐝 (@brookelevivincent)

One user wrote: “How cute!” and another posted: “How lovely” whereas one cheeky user quipped: “I thought you meant Peter Barlow.”

In another post shared earlier today, little Mexx is shown tucking into a chocolate Easter egg.

Read more: Kate Garraway issues heartbreaking Easter message

And the lucky boy is surrounded by balloons and various Easter presents.

Brooke with her partner Kean (Credit: Splash News)

When did Brook Vincent give birth?

Brooke gave birth to Mexx, her first child, in October 2019.

She announced via Instagram at the time: “On Wednesday, October 23 at 8.14am our baby boy arrived. Mexx S J Bryan, you complete us.”

What’s more, the actress is expecting another baby boy, having become pregnant with her second child during lockdown.

She confirmed the baby’s gender during a fan question and answer session.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brooke Levi Vincent 🐝 (@brookelevivincent)

Here, Brooke wrote: “We did. We are having another boy. We never found out with Mexx and this time we just said why not.

Read more: Amanda Holden showcases impossibly-honed figure

“To be honest I’ve enjoyed both pregnancies with having found out and not. It’s nice to know I’m having a boy and he will be so close in age to Mexx. Hopefully they will be little besties.”

Meanwhile she also said that going into lockdown when Mexx was still a tiny baby proved particularly challenging.

She explained: “I’m not too sure about anybody else with children but all I feel like I do is, wash up, clean my kitchen and go around tidying up obstacles.

‘The first lockdown Mexx was only five months old and Kean was at home so we had a little bit more of a structured routine. This time around it’s just carnage.”

Her second son could be due within weeks, as she said her due date is Spring 2021.

What do you think? Let us know on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.