Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Kelly’s life in danger as she walks into her dad’s world?

Coronation Street spoilers for tonight (Friday, July 15) reveal Kelly‘s life is in danger as she tries to return money to her dad’s old clients.

Meanwhile Ed is in a dangerous accident and Abi is furious after reading Wendy’s notes about her.

All this and more in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street.

Kelly is in danger (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Kelly in danger?

At the bus stop Kelly tells Aadi that she’s managed to track down another one of her dad’s clients and she’s going to pay him back.

Aadi says he will go with her and Kelly is grateful for his help.

She agrees to go on a date with him at Speed Daal later.

Meanwhile Gary finds out from Rick’s former employee Sharon that Kelly has been visiting her dad’s former clients and paying them back.

When Gary tells Kelly off, she refuses to listen telling him he’s not her dad.

Kelly storms out and goes off to another clients house.

She introduces herself as Rick Neelan’s daughter and gives the man, Ross, an envelope full of cash, explaining she’s trying to make up for her dad’s wrongdoings.

Ross calls a mate and tells him about Kelly’s visit – is she in danger?

Meanwhile Aadi waits at Speed Daal for Kelly but realises he’s been stood up.

Where is she?

Ed is electrocuted (Credit: ITV)

Ed’s life in danger?

As Ed works on a radiator at Debbie’s hotel he’s suddenly electrocuted.

He is sent flying backwards and lands unconscious.

In a panic, Ronnie orders Paul to call an ambulance.

Later Debbie is horrified when she realises that she has no idea when an inspection was last carried out and Ray was known for cutting corners.

Aggie has a go at Debbie for putting Ed’s life in danger and tells her she will be hearing from their solicitor.

Abi isn’t happy with Wendy (Credit: ITV)

Abi is furious as she goes on Wendy’s laptop

At Wendy‘s house, Abi watches suspiciously as she taps away on her laptop.

When Wendy is out of the room, Abi opens the laptop and reads Wendy’s notes.

She’s upset by what she reads and tells Wendy she thought she was making progress with Alfie.

Jimmy has a go at Maria (Credit: ITV)

Maria fears for her family

Maria tells Gary that Liam is ill and she’s taking the day off work to look after him.

Later Craig comes by and tells her Jimmy is guilty of posting malicious messages.

As Maria leaves her flat, Jimmy approaches her and tells her he’ll make sure she lives to regret going to the police about him, leaving her scared.

Sean wants Frank and Dylan to meet (Credit: ITV)

Dylan returns

Meanwhile Sean is excited about Dylan coming to stay and tells Eileen he hopes Frank and Dylan will get on.

Dylan arrives in the café and mistakes George for Sean’s new boyfriend.

Later Frank turns down an invite to dinner, making out he doesn’t want to intrude on Dylan’s first night, but Sean is disappointed.

Read more: Who is in the cast of Coronation Street 2022? Meet the full line-up

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

Did you watch last night’s episode of Coronation Street? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.