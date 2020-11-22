Coronation Street spoilers see Leanne Battersby break down next week as her sister Toyah tells her to let Oliver die.

The devastated mum has fought tooth and nail to try and force the hospital to keep dying son Oliver on life support.

His condition means he will never recover and has no hope of a life outside of a bed.

Viewers watched last week as the court case to keep Oliver’s life support ongoing failed and then his dad Steve pulled out of the appeal and vowed to contest it.

Now in a dramatic trailer, Leanne Battersby is left with no-one on her side.

She breaks down as even her sister Toyah tells her it is time.

“There is no way for you to win this appeal, it’s beyond you. It’s beyond anyone!” warns Toyah.

But Leanne simply screams back.

Toyah begs Leanne to see sense before it’s too late in Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

She shouts: “You’re not listening, I need help!”

It has previously been confirmed that Oliver will die this week in an emotional episode.

Spoilers reveal that Leanne announces to Steve and Toyah that she’s dropping her appeal after Oliver arrests.

At the end of the week, Leanne and Steve know they are going to say goodbye to their son. They sit at their little boy’s bedside singing ‘You Are My Sunshine’ as Tracy and Nick listen from the corridor.

But as the singing stops, they know Oliver has died.

Jane Danson has spoken about Leanne Battersby’s grief (Credit: ITV Studios / Channel 5)

Coronation Street star Jane Danson: ‘Leanne Battersby grief won’t be rushed’

Actress Jane Danson has also promised Leanne’s grief won’t be rushed.

Speaking to OK! Magazine, the actress said: “We’ve been really conscious that when you lose someone you don’t just go back to normal life overnight. Soaps are guilty of that sometimes.

“People don’t want to see you crying any more, so you are back own the Rovers having a pint.

“This is probably the worst thing that could ever happen to you and I don’t think we can rush that.”

