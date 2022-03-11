Coronation Street spoilers: Amy thrown out of the Barlows’?

Coronation Street spoilers for next week reveal Amy is given a devastating ultimatum by her family.

Will she choose boyfriend Jacob or her mum and dad?

Amy’s boyfriend is causing problems with her family (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Complete Coronation Street cast list 2022 – meet them all here!

Amy juggles her separate lives

Still seeing Jacob in secret after her family’s disapproval, Amy is struggling to make it work.

She has to cancel plans with her boyfriend when Tracy’s keen to spend some mum and daughter time.

Then, when she does manage to get away to meet Jacob, Steve catches her. She lies she’s going to Emma’s, but Steve thwarts her plan when he tells her Emma’s gone out.

Jacob is fed up when Amy cancels yet again, causing Amy to realise they can’t go on like this.

Steve urges Tracy to give Jacob a chance (Credit: ITV)

Jacob meets the parents

Amy decides to introduce her parents to her man in the hope they can see he’s changed and he’s a good guy.

She sets up a lunch at the bistro and invites Steve and Tracy. But they are stunned when she arrives with Jacob in tow.

Tracy gets up and threatens to leave, but Steve is (surprisingly!) the calmer one and tells Tracy that Amy is 18 and will date whoever she wants. He encourages Trace to give Jacob a chance in the hope they don’t lose their daughter.

But Leanne is horrified to see the family playing nicely with Jacob and rails at Steve for his decision.

But Amy’s eventually forced to choose (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Coronation Street reveals three departures for 2022

Coronation Street spoilers: Amy forced to choose

Lunch doesn’t go too badly, but when the young couple admit they are in love, how will Tracy and Steve react?

As they depart the bistro, things then take an upsetting turn when Jacob punches Simon and Tracy and Steve witness it.

It’s Steve’s turn to crack then and he gives Amy an ultimatum: it’s her family or her boyfriend.

Who will Amy pick?

She has already dumped Jacob once because her family didn’t approve, would she be so quick to do it again?

Will Amy choose to make a life with Jacob and turn her back on her family? And can he really be trusted if she does?

Want more spoilers from Coronation Street? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Coronation Street spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.